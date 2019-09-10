9/10 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 10, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Avon (8) 3-0 294 1
- Warren Central (6) 2-1 288 2
- Carmel – 2-1 230 3
- Lafayette Jeff (1) 3-0 204 4
- Ft. Wayne Snider (1) 3-0 166 6
- Brownsburg – 2-1 158 5
- Fishers – 3-0 140 7
- Westfield – 3-0 110 10
- Homestead – 3-0 74 NR
- Center Grove – 0-3 24 9
Others receiving votes: Lawrence Central 16. Lawrence North 14. Southport 14. Merrillville 12. Lake Central 10. Indpls Ben Davis 2. Penn 2. Warsaw 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (15) 3-0 318 1
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 3-0 256 T3
- Valparaiso (1) 3-0 254 T3
- Indpls Cathedral – 2-1 228 2
- Concord – 3-0 164 5
- Terre Haute South – 3-0 144 6
- Elkhart Central – 3-0 120 7
- Michigan City – 2-1 112 8
- Bloomington South – 2-1 56 NR
- Mishawaka – 3-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Franklin 18. Plainfield 14. Bloomington North 12. Castle 12. Lafayette Harrison 6. Decatur Central 4. Seymour 4.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mooresville (4) 3-0 274 T2
- E. Central (7) 3-0 268 1
- New Prairie (2) 3-0 248 T2
- Ev. Memorial – 3-0 180 7
(tie) Mississinewa (1) 3-0 180 5
- Delta (1) 3-0 142 10
- Marion – 2-1 130 6
- E. Noble (1) 3-0 124 8
- Martinsville – 2-1 50 4
- Plymouth – 2-1 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 34. Greenwood 28. DeKalb 16. Ev. Central 14. Leo 12. NorthWood 10. Northview 4. Silver Creek 2. S. Bend Riley 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (15) 3-0 318 1
- Gibson Southern (1) 3-0 252 2
- W. Lafayette – 2-1 238 4
- Heritage Hills – 3-0 224 3
- Guerin Catholic – 3-0 178 5
- Mishawaka Marian – 3-0 172 6
- Brownstown – 3-0 118 7
- Indpls Brebeuf – 2-1 96 8
- Southridge – 3-0 68 9
- Knox – 3-0 38 T10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 20. Yorktown 18. Franklin Co. 6. Edgewood 6. Lawrenceburg 2. Jimtown 2. Tri-West 2. W. Vigo 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ev. Mater Dei (3) 3-0 290 2
- Indpls Scecina (11) 3-0 288 1
- Cass (2) 3-0 240 3
- Western Boone – 2-1 198 6
- Rensselaer – 3-0 182 5
- Pioneer – 2-1 150 8
- Triton Central – 2-1 94 4
- Tipton – 3-0 86 NR
- Heritage Christian – 2-1 78 10
- LaVille – 2-1 40 7
Others receiving votes: Lapel 32. Linton 30. Eastbrook 20. Andrean 16. Boone Grove 12. Ft. Wayne Luers 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (9) 3-0 294 1
- Adams Central (2) 3-0 256 3
- N. Vermillion (3) 3-0 250 2
- S. Adams (2) 3-0 238 4
- Churubusco – 3-0 170 6
- Parke Heritage – 3-0 156 7
- Southwood – 3-0 134 8
- Monroe Central – 2-1 86 5
- W. Washington – 3-0 76 9
- Attica – 3-0 70 10
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 16. Sheridan 10. N. Daviess 4.