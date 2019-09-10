9/10 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

LEO, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 16 Leo edged East Noble in a shootout on Tuesday night to headline area boys soccer in the area.

Leo took a 2-0 lead on goals by Caleb Masters and Alfonso Peralta but East Noble's Michael Klein would score in the 28th minute to make it a 2-1 Leo lead at half. East Noble scored the lone goal in the second half, knotting the game at 2-2 after regulation. The game went to overtime with Leo winning 3-1 in penalty kicks.