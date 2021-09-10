9/10 Highlight Zone – Week Four

GRANT CO., Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Friday afternoon. It happened around 3:50 p.m. on SR 37, just north of CR 500 S.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2004 Hyundai passenger car, driven by Jennifer Love, 50, of Fairmount was traveling southbound on SR 37. A 2003 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer, driven by Thomas Humphries, 69, of Elwood was traveling northbound in the same area.