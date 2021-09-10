9/10 Highlight Zone – Week Four

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead earned a huge victory in the SAC title chase by downing Bishop Dwenger 37-21 at Shields Field on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline week four action in northeast Indiana!

