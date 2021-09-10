9/10 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FROM 9/10/21
Homestead — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — Bishop Luers —
Northrop — Carroll —
South Side at Snider Cancelled
North Side — Wayne —
New Haven — Leo —
East Noble — DeKalb —
Columbia City — Huntington North —
Bellmont — Norwell —
Heritage — South Adams —
Adams Central — Jay County —
Bluffton — Woodlan —
Carroll (Flora) — Southern Wells —
Eastside — Churubusco —
Prairie Heights — Central Noble —
Angola — West Noble —
Garrett — Lakeland —
Fairfield — Fremont —
Northfield — Southwood —
Manchester — Tippecanoe Valley —
Peru — North Miami —
Wabash — Rochester —
Whitko — Maconaquah —
Warsaw — Mishawaka —
Concord — Wawasee —
Goshen — NorthWood —
Northridge — Plymouth —
Anderson — Marion —
Madison-Grant vs. Mississinewa Saturday 10 a.m. at Ball State
Alexandria vs. Blackford Saturday 1 p.m. at Ball State
Frankton vs. Elwood Saturday 4 p.m. at Ball State
Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook Saturday 7 p.m. at Ball State