9/10 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) -- As the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the moment offers a reminder of the role a St. Louis-based company played in paying tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives that day. All through an ad that only aired once.

Anheuser Busch just updated the ad to mark two decades since the attacks. The new digital additions to the commercial feature a modern New York skyline with the completed One World Trade building. You can also see the ad during broadcasts on the anniversary and through social media.