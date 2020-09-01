9/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Conference play kicks off in earnest for the NE8, the ACAC, and the NECC this coming Friday as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Justin Kenny break it all down in this week's edition of "Inside The Zone."

Key games discussed include the upcoming Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" between Carroll and North Side, Leo at Norwell, Bluffton at South Adams, and Garrett at Churubusco.