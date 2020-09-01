9/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 2-0 316 1
- Brownsburg (2) 2-0 292 3
- Lawrence North – 2-0 240 5
- Merrillville – 2-0 180 6
- Indpls N. Central – 2-0 160 8
- Carmel – 1-1 158 2
- Lafayette Jeff – 2-0 154 7
- Warren Central – 0-1 100 4
- Avon – 1-1 54 9
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 2-0 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Pike 34. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Elkhart 14, Columbus East 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (8) 2-0 300 3
- New Palestine (7) 1-0 294 1
- Valparaiso (1) 1-0 266 2
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 222 4
- Whiteland – 2-0 168 6
- Michigan City – 2-0 140 9
- Floyd Central – 2-0 130 7
- Lafayette Harrison – 1-1 38 5
(tie) Ev. North – 2-0 38 NR
- Decatur Central – 1-1 36 T10
(tie) Zionsville – 1-1 36 T10
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 28. Concord 24. Ft. Wayne Northrop 22. New Albany 10. Mishawaka 4. S. Bend Adams 2. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Mooresville (6) 2-0 272 4
- E. Noble (7) 2-0 252 T2
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 2-0 248 T4
- Hobart – 1-1 182 1
- Jasper (1) 2-0 178 7
- New Prairie – 2-0 168 6
- E. Central – 1-1 128 2
- Ev. Central – 2-0 114 NR
- Indpls Roncalli – 1-0 86 10
- Delta – 1-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. NorthWood 18. Northridge 14. Ev. Reitz 12. Leo 8. Ev. Memorial 4. Pendleton Hts. 4. Western 4. Greenwood 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (16) 2-0 320 1
- Mishawaka Marian – 2-0 284 2
- Southridge – 2-0 210 6
- Danville – 1-0 204 4
- W. Lafayette – 1-1 196 5
- Guerin Catholic – 1-0 146 7
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-1 126 3
- Yorktown – 2-0 90 T9
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 2-0 50 NR
- Indpls Brebeuf – 0-2 42 8
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 30. Lawrenceburg 14. Franklin Co. 12. Vincennes 12. N. Montgomery 8. Gibson Southern 6. Glenn 6. Norwell 4.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Pioneer (16) 2-0 320 2
- Triton Central – 2-0 238 3
- Andrean – 1-1 226 4
- Eastbrook – 1-1 208 1
- Eastside – 2-0 174 8
- Heritage Christian – 1-0 170 7
- S. Vermillion – 2-0 90 10
- Ev. Mater Dei – 0-2 66 T4
- Tell City – 2-0 56 NR
- Tipton – 1-0 34 NR
(tie) Eastern Hancock – 1-1 34 9
Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 22. Bremen 20. Lapel 20. Rensselaer 18. Western Boone 18. Shenandoah 16. Linton 12. Indpls Scecina 10. LaVille 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2. Centerville 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (14) 2-0 316 1
- S. Adams (1) 2-0 264 3
- Lafayette Catholic (1) 0-0 260 2
- Southwood – 2-0 180 5
- Sheridan – 2-0 160 T6
- Parke Heritage – 1-0 118 8
- W. Washington – 1-0 116 T6
- Adams Central – 1-1 102 4
- S. Putnam – 2-0 80 NR
- N. Decatur – 2-0 54 9
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 50. N. Daviess 28. Frontier 12. Covenant Christian 10. Monroe Central 10.