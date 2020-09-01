9/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 1, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 316 1
  2. Brownsburg (2) 2-0 292 3
  3. Lawrence North – 2-0 240 5
  4. Merrillville – 2-0 180 6
  5. Indpls N. Central – 2-0 160 8
  6. Carmel – 1-1 158 2
  7. Lafayette Jeff – 2-0 154 7
  8. Warren Central – 0-1 100 4
  9. Avon – 1-1 54 9
  10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 2-0 38 NR
    Others receiving votes: Indpls Pike 34. Hamilton Southeastern 26. Elkhart 14, Columbus East 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (8) 2-0 300 3
  2. New Palestine (7) 1-0 294 1
  3. Valparaiso (1) 1-0 266 2
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 222 4
  5. Whiteland – 2-0 168 6
  6. Michigan City – 2-0 140 9
  7. Floyd Central – 2-0 130 7
  8. Lafayette Harrison – 1-1 38 5
    (tie) Ev. North – 2-0 38 NR
  9. Decatur Central – 1-1 36 T10
    (tie) Zionsville – 1-1 36 T10
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne North 28. Concord 24. Ft. Wayne Northrop 22. New Albany 10. Mishawaka 4. S. Bend Adams 2. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Mooresville (6) 2-0 272 4
  2. E. Noble (7) 2-0 252 T2
  3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (2) 2-0 248 T4
  4. Hobart – 1-1 182 1
  5. Jasper (1) 2-0 178 7
  6. New Prairie – 2-0 168 6
  7. E. Central – 1-1 128 2
  8. Ev. Central – 2-0 114 NR
  9. Indpls Roncalli – 1-0 86 10
  10. Delta – 1-0 40 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. NorthWood 18. Northridge 14. Ev. Reitz 12. Leo 8. Ev. Memorial 4. Pendleton Hts. 4. Western 4. Greenwood 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (16) 2-0 320 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian – 2-0 284 2
  3. Southridge – 2-0 210 6
  4. Danville – 1-0 204 4
  5. W. Lafayette – 1-1 196 5
  6. Guerin Catholic – 1-0 146 7
  7. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-1 126 3
  8. Yorktown – 2-0 90 T9
  9. Mt. Vernon (Posey) – 2-0 50 NR
  10. Indpls Brebeuf – 0-2 42 8
    Others receiving votes: Brownstown 30. Lawrenceburg 14. Franklin Co. 12. Vincennes 12. N. Montgomery 8. Gibson Southern 6. Glenn 6. Norwell 4.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Pioneer (16) 2-0 320 2
  2. Triton Central – 2-0 238 3
  3. Andrean – 1-1 226 4
  4. Eastbrook – 1-1 208 1
  5. Eastside – 2-0 174 8
  6. Heritage Christian – 1-0 170 7
  7. S. Vermillion – 2-0 90 10
  8. Ev. Mater Dei – 0-2 66 T4
  9. Tell City – 2-0 56 NR
  10. Tipton – 1-0 34 NR
    (tie) Eastern Hancock – 1-1 34 9
    Others receiving votes: Eastern (Greentown) 22. Bremen 20. Lapel 20. Rensselaer 18. Western Boone 18. Shenandoah 16. Linton 12. Indpls Scecina 10. LaVille 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 2. Centerville 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (14) 2-0 316 1
  2. S. Adams (1) 2-0 264 3
  3. Lafayette Catholic (1) 0-0 260 2
  4. Southwood – 2-0 180 5
  5. Sheridan – 2-0 160 T6
  6. Parke Heritage – 1-0 118 8
  7. W. Washington – 1-0 116 T6
  8. Adams Central – 1-1 102 4
  9. S. Putnam – 2-0 80 NR
  10. N. Decatur – 2-0 54 9
    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 50. N. Daviess 28. Frontier 12. Covenant Christian 10. Monroe Central 10.

