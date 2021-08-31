8/31 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 31, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 2-0 298 1
  2. Carmel – 2-0 260 2
  3. Merrillville (1) 2-0 232 4
  4. Homestead – 2-0 164 7
  5. Westfield – 1-1 154 5
    (tie) Brownsburg – 1-1 154 3
  6. Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 88 NR
  7. Warren Central – 1-1 80 9
  8. Indpls Ben Davis – 1-1 72 8
  9. Lawrence North – 1-0 48 10
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Elkhart 26. Chesterton 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 14. Lawrence Central 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (15) 2-0 300 1
  2. Zionsville – 2-0 254 2
  3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 214 3
  4. Valparaiso – 2-0 180 4
  5. Mishawaka – 2-0 174 7
  6. Whiteland – 1-0 160 5
  7. Bloomington South – 2-0 120 9
  8. Decatur Central – 1-1 90 6
  9. Michigan City – 2-0 62 NR
  10. Bloomington North – 2-0 38 NR
    (tie) Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-0 38 8
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 8. New Palestine 6. Goshen 2. Kokomo 2. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 2-0 298 1
  2. Mooresville (1) 2-0 264 2
  3. E. Central – 2-0 216 3
  4. Leo – 2-0 206 4
  5. Jasper – 2-0 150 7
  6. E. Noble – 1-0 110 6
  7. Indpls Chatard – 0-2 86 5
  8. Northridge – 2-0 82 9
  9. New Prairie – 2-0 68 10
  10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-1 52 8
    Others receiving votes: Northview 28. Delta 28. Logansport 20. Pendleton Hts. 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Hobart 4. Martinsville 4. Ev. Reitz 2. Lowell 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Gibson Southern (7) 2-0 284 2
  2. Indpls Brebeuf (6) 2-0 274 3
  3. W. Lafayette (2) 2-0 228 4
  4. Danville – 1-1 194 1
  5. Tri-West – 2-0 128 10
  6. Lawrenceburg – 1-1 112 7
  7. Guerin Catholic – 1-1 78 5
  8. Norwell – 2-0 76 NR
  9. Western Boone – 1-1 72 6
  10. Calumet – 2-0 50 NR
    Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 48. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46. Yorktown 22. Southridge 14. Franklin Co. 8. Mishawaka Marian 8. Sullivan 6. Glenn 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 2-0 286 1
  2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 2-0 250 2
  3. Eastbrook (1) 2-0 244 3
  4. Andrean – 1-1 182 4
  5. Tipton – 2-0 164 5
  6. Heritage Christian – 2-0 138 6
  7. Eastside – 2-0 116 7
  8. Rensselaer – 2-0 80 10
  9. Triton Central – 2-0 76 9
  10. Linton – 2-0 32 NR
    Others receiving votes: Speedway 28. Lafayette Catholic 22. Lapel 12. Indpls Scecina 12. LaVille 4. N. Posey 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (10) 2-0 286 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (5) 2-0 268 2
  3. Parke Heritage – 2-0 242 4
  4. Monroe Central – 2-0 198 6
  5. Adams Central – 1-1 176 3
  6. Winamac – 2-0 126 10
  7. Covenant Christian – 1-1 94 8
  8. W. Washington – 1-0 84 7
  9. Southwood – 1-1 66 5
  10. N. Judson – 2-0 46 NR
    Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 22. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tri 12. Edinburgh 10. Springs Valley 4. Triton 2. Tri-Central 2.

