8/31 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 31, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 2-0 298 1
- Carmel – 2-0 260 2
- Merrillville (1) 2-0 232 4
- Homestead – 2-0 164 7
- Westfield – 1-1 154 5
(tie) Brownsburg – 1-1 154 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 88 NR
- Warren Central – 1-1 80 9
- Indpls Ben Davis – 1-1 72 8
- Lawrence North – 1-0 48 10
Others receiving votes: Fishers 38. Elkhart 26. Chesterton 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 14. Lawrence Central 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (15) 2-0 300 1
- Zionsville – 2-0 254 2
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 2-0 214 3
- Valparaiso – 2-0 180 4
- Mishawaka – 2-0 174 7
- Whiteland – 1-0 160 5
- Bloomington South – 2-0 120 9
- Decatur Central – 1-1 90 6
- Michigan City – 2-0 62 NR
- Bloomington North – 2-0 38 NR
(tie) Ft. Wayne Snider – 2-0 38 8
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 8. New Palestine 6. Goshen 2. Kokomo 2. Castle 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (14) 2-0 298 1
- Mooresville (1) 2-0 264 2
- E. Central – 2-0 216 3
- Leo – 2-0 206 4
- Jasper – 2-0 150 7
- E. Noble – 1-0 110 6
- Indpls Chatard – 0-2 86 5
- Northridge – 2-0 82 9
- New Prairie – 2-0 68 10
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-1 52 8
Others receiving votes: Northview 28. Delta 28. Logansport 20. Pendleton Hts. 18. Ev. Memorial 12. Hobart 4. Martinsville 4. Ev. Reitz 2. Lowell 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Gibson Southern (7) 2-0 284 2
- Indpls Brebeuf (6) 2-0 274 3
- W. Lafayette (2) 2-0 228 4
- Danville – 1-1 194 1
- Tri-West – 2-0 128 10
- Lawrenceburg – 1-1 112 7
- Guerin Catholic – 1-1 78 5
- Norwell – 2-0 76 NR
- Western Boone – 1-1 72 6
- Calumet – 2-0 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Concordia 48. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46. Yorktown 22. Southridge 14. Franklin Co. 8. Mishawaka Marian 8. Sullivan 6. Glenn 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 2-0 286 1
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) 2-0 250 2
- Eastbrook (1) 2-0 244 3
- Andrean – 1-1 182 4
- Tipton – 2-0 164 5
- Heritage Christian – 2-0 138 6
- Eastside – 2-0 116 7
- Rensselaer – 2-0 80 10
- Triton Central – 2-0 76 9
- Linton – 2-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Speedway 28. Lafayette Catholic 22. Lapel 12. Indpls Scecina 12. LaVille 4. N. Posey 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (10) 2-0 286 1
- Indpls Lutheran (5) 2-0 268 2
- Parke Heritage – 2-0 242 4
- Monroe Central – 2-0 198 6
- Adams Central – 1-1 176 3
- Winamac – 2-0 126 10
- Covenant Christian – 1-1 94 8
- W. Washington – 1-0 84 7
- Southwood – 1-1 66 5
- N. Judson – 2-0 46 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 22. Indpls Park Tudor 12. Tri 12. Edinburgh 10. Springs Valley 4. Triton 2. Tri-Central 2.