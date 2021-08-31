Dwenger tops Carroll 2-0 in match of ranked boys soccer squads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger downed 3A no. 16 Carroll by a score of 2-0 on Tuesday night at Shields Field to headline area prep boys soccer.

The match was scoreless at the half, but in the 42nd minute Dwenger’s Dominic Cruz took advantage of a miscommunication by the Carroll defense and waltzed in the first goal of the match to make it 1-0 Saints.

Dwenger added to its lead in the 49th minute when Lucas Ciocca found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Dwenger goalie David Anderson was stellar for the Saints, recording in the shutout.