8/30 Inside The Zone – Week Three

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s week three of the high school football season in Indiana, and that means many conferences are kicking off league play this coming Friday as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down in the action in an all new edition of “Inside The Zone.”

After two weeks of play on three teams are 2-0 in the SAC, and two of them square off this Friday in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as 2A no. 1 Bishop Luers travels to Dave Walters Memorial Stadium to face Homestead.

In other big games, two undefeated teams kick off NE8 play as Norwell hosts Leo, while reigning ACAC champ South Adams opens conference play with a road game at Bluffton. And in the NECC a surprising 2-0 Garrett squad plays host to perennial power Churubusco.

You’ll see all those games and many more this Friday on the Highlight Zone, Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!