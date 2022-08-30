The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Center Grove (17) 2-0 358 1 Brownsburg (1) 2-0 326 3 Indpls Cathedral – 1-1 246 2 Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 226 5 Warren Central – 1-1 156 6 Indpls Ben Davis – 1-1 136 9 Carmel – 0-2 114 4

(tie) Westfield – 1-1 114 8 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 2-0 84 10 Penn – 2-0 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 44. Warsaw 40. Fishers 36. Elkhart 22. Crown Point 10. Noblesville 10. Lawrence North 6. Homestead 4.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Merrillville (15) 2-0 354 1 Whiteland (2) 2-0 318 3 Mishawaka (1) 2-0 288 5 Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-1 192 4 Decatur Central – 1-1 186 2 Franklin – 2-0 172 NR Valparaiso – 1-1 124 NR Ft. Wayne North – 1-1 92 NR Castle – 1-1 76 7 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-1 64 6

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 56. Chesterton 20. Columbus East 12. Terre Haute South 6. Michigan City 6. Concord 4. Ev. North 4. Bloomington South 4. Bloomington North 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (16) 2-0 354 1 Indpls Roncalli (2) 2-0 320 2 Mooresville – 2-0 270 3 E. Central – 2-0 240 4 New Prairie – 2-0 152 7 Kokomo – 2-0 140 9 NorthWood – 2-0 132 10 Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 130 8 Martinsville – 2-0 54 NR Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-2 46 6

Others receiving votes: Jasper 34. Ev. Reitz 30. Northview 30. Greenfield 26. Logansport 14. Northridge 6. Hobart 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Indpls Chatard (17) 2-0 358 1 W. Lafayette (1) 2-0 318 2 Gibson Southern – 2-0 274 3 Western Boone – 2-0 196 5 Guerin Catholic – 2-0 160 7 Norwell – 2-0 154 6 Heritage Hills – 2-0 118 8 Mishawaka Marian – 1-1 78 9 Tri-West – 1-1 62 4 Delta – 2-0 58 10

Others receiving votes: Charlestown 46. Hanover Central 34. Oak Hill 28. Lawrenceburg 28. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Owen Valley 20. Centerville 10. Heritage 8. Fairfield 6. Glenn 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Ev. Mater Dei (16) 2-0 352 1 Eastbrook (2) 2-0 290 2 Linton – 2-0 270 4 Indpls Scecina – 2-0 234 7 Andrean – 0-2 182 3 Heritage Christian – 2-0 168 8 Triton Central – 2-0 122 9 Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-1 100 10 LaVille – 2-0 92 NR Lafayette Catholic – 1-1 62 5

Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Eastside 42. Cass 10. Alexandria 2. Brownstown 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs