The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (17) 2-0 358 1
- Brownsburg (1) 2-0 326 3
- Indpls Cathedral – 1-1 246 2
- Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 226 5
- Warren Central – 1-1 156 6
- Indpls Ben Davis – 1-1 136 9
- Carmel – 0-2 114 4
(tie) Westfield – 1-1 114 8
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 2-0 84 10
- Penn – 2-0 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Zionsville 44. Warsaw 40. Fishers 36. Elkhart 22. Crown Point 10. Noblesville 10. Lawrence North 6. Homestead 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Merrillville (15) 2-0 354 1
- Whiteland (2) 2-0 318 3
- Mishawaka (1) 2-0 288 5
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-1 192 4
- Decatur Central – 1-1 186 2
- Franklin – 2-0 172 NR
- Valparaiso – 1-1 124 NR
- Ft. Wayne North – 1-1 92 NR
- Castle – 1-1 76 7
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-1 64 6
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 56. Chesterton 20. Columbus East 12. Terre Haute South 6. Michigan City 6. Concord 4. Ev. North 4. Bloomington South 4. Bloomington North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (16) 2-0 354 1
- Indpls Roncalli (2) 2-0 320 2
- Mooresville – 2-0 270 3
- E. Central – 2-0 240 4
- New Prairie – 2-0 152 7
- Kokomo – 2-0 140 9
- NorthWood – 2-0 132 10
- Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 130 8
- Martinsville – 2-0 54 NR
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-2 46 6
Others receiving votes: Jasper 34. Ev. Reitz 30. Northview 30. Greenfield 26. Logansport 14. Northridge 6. Hobart 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (17) 2-0 358 1
- W. Lafayette (1) 2-0 318 2
- Gibson Southern – 2-0 274 3
- Western Boone – 2-0 196 5
- Guerin Catholic – 2-0 160 7
- Norwell – 2-0 154 6
- Heritage Hills – 2-0 118 8
- Mishawaka Marian – 1-1 78 9
- Tri-West – 1-1 62 4
- Delta – 2-0 58 10
Others receiving votes: Charlestown 46. Hanover Central 34. Oak Hill 28. Lawrenceburg 28. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Owen Valley 20. Centerville 10. Heritage 8. Fairfield 6. Glenn 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ev. Mater Dei (16) 2-0 352 1
- Eastbrook (2) 2-0 290 2
- Linton – 2-0 270 4
- Indpls Scecina – 2-0 234 7
- Andrean – 0-2 182 3
- Heritage Christian – 2-0 168 8
- Triton Central – 2-0 122 9
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-1 100 10
- LaVille – 2-0 92 NR
- Lafayette Catholic – 1-1 62 5
Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Eastside 42. Cass 10. Alexandria 2. Brownstown 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (16) 2-0 336 1
- Adams Central (1) 2-0 304 2
- S. Adams – 2-0 256 3
- N. Judson – 2-0 210 4
- Indpls Park Tudor – 2-0 174 6
- Monroe Central – 2-0 170 5
- Tri – 2-0 120 8
- N. Decatur – 2-0 112 9
- Carroll (Flora) – 2-0 64 NR
(tie) Springs Valley – 2-0 64 10
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 20. Covenant Christian 20. Sheridan 16. Providence 2. Clinton Prairie 2.