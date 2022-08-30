The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (17) 2-0 358 1
  2. Brownsburg (1) 2-0 326 3
  3. Indpls Cathedral – 1-1 246 2
  4. Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 226 5
  5. Warren Central – 1-1 156 6
  6. Indpls Ben Davis – 1-1 136 9
  7. Carmel – 0-2 114 4
    (tie) Westfield – 1-1 114 8
  8. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 2-0 84 10
  9. Penn – 2-0 48 NR
    Others receiving votes: Zionsville 44. Warsaw 40. Fishers 36. Elkhart 22. Crown Point 10. Noblesville 10. Lawrence North 6. Homestead 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Merrillville (15) 2-0 354 1
  2. Whiteland (2) 2-0 318 3
  3. Mishawaka (1) 2-0 288 5
  4. Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-1 192 4
  5. Decatur Central – 1-1 186 2
  6. Franklin – 2-0 172 NR
  7. Valparaiso – 1-1 124 NR
  8. Ft. Wayne North – 1-1 92 NR
  9. Castle – 1-1 76 7
  10. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-1 64 6
    Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 56. Chesterton 20. Columbus East 12. Terre Haute South 6. Michigan City 6. Concord 4. Ev. North 4. Bloomington South 4. Bloomington North 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (16) 2-0 354 1
  2. Indpls Roncalli (2) 2-0 320 2
  3. Mooresville – 2-0 270 3
  4. E. Central – 2-0 240 4
  5. New Prairie – 2-0 152 7
  6. Kokomo – 2-0 140 9
  7. NorthWood – 2-0 132 10
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 1-1 130 8
  9. Martinsville – 2-0 54 NR
  10. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-2 46 6
    Others receiving votes: Jasper 34. Ev. Reitz 30. Northview 30. Greenfield 26. Logansport 14. Northridge 6. Hobart 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (17) 2-0 358 1
  2. W. Lafayette (1) 2-0 318 2
  3. Gibson Southern – 2-0 274 3
  4. Western Boone – 2-0 196 5
  5. Guerin Catholic – 2-0 160 7
  6. Norwell – 2-0 154 6
  7. Heritage Hills – 2-0 118 8
  8. Mishawaka Marian – 1-1 78 9
  9. Tri-West – 1-1 62 4
  10. Delta – 2-0 58 10
    Others receiving votes: Charlestown 46. Hanover Central 34. Oak Hill 28. Lawrenceburg 28. Tippecanoe Valley 22. Owen Valley 20. Centerville 10. Heritage 8. Fairfield 6. Glenn 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ev. Mater Dei (16) 2-0 352 1
  2. Eastbrook (2) 2-0 290 2
  3. Linton – 2-0 270 4
  4. Indpls Scecina – 2-0 234 7
  5. Andrean – 0-2 182 3
  6. Heritage Christian – 2-0 168 8
  7. Triton Central – 2-0 122 9
  8. Ft. Wayne Luers – 1-1 100 10
  9. LaVille – 2-0 92 NR
  10. Lafayette Catholic – 1-1 62 5
    Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Eastside 42. Cass 10. Alexandria 2. Brownstown 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (16) 2-0 336 1
  2. Adams Central (1) 2-0 304 2
  3. S. Adams – 2-0 256 3
  4. N. Judson – 2-0 210 4
  5. Indpls Park Tudor – 2-0 174 6
  6. Monroe Central – 2-0 170 5
  7. Tri – 2-0 120 8
  8. N. Decatur – 2-0 112 9
  9. Carroll (Flora) – 2-0 64 NR
    (tie) Springs Valley – 2-0 64 10
    Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 20. Covenant Christian 20. Sheridan 16. Providence 2. Clinton Prairie 2.