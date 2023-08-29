The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Ben Davis(12)2-03281
2. Brownsburg(2)2-02785
3. Center Grove(3)1-12683
4. Hamilton Southeastern2-02444
5. Westfield2-01806
6. Indpls Cathedral1-11682
7. Fishers2-01368
8. Penn2-01149
9. Crown Point2-05410
10. Noblesville2-026NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Lawrence Central 16. Lawrence North 12. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(15)2-03361
2. Merrillville(2)2-03003
3. Bloomington South2-02564
4. Decatur Central2-01948
5. Valparaiso1-11667
6. Whiteland1-11302
7. Bloomington North2-01289
8. Plainfield2-0118NR
9. Concord2-010210
10. Mishawaka1-1785

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Castle 8. Michigan City 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. E. Central(15)2-03341
2. Ev. Reitz2-02843
3. Kokomo2-02505
4. NorthWood(2)2-02404
5. Ev. Memorial2-01847
6. Indpls Roncalli1-11382
7. Northridge2-01228
8. Columbia City2-0929
9. Greenfield2-07610
10. New Palestine0-2506

Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 22. New Prairie 18. Leo 16. New Haven 14. Mississinewa 8. E. Noble 8. Hobart 8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Ft. Wayne Wayne 2.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(17)2-03401
2. Guerin Catholic2-02882
3. Western Boone2-01924
4. Lawrenceburg1-11685
5. W. Lafayette1-11606
6. Heritage Hills2-01568
7. Hanover Central2-01207
8. Gibson Southern1-11049
9. Tri-West1-1923
10. Yorktown2-090NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Hill 84. Delta 20. Peru 18. Monrovia 14. Knox 12. Hamilton Hts. 8. Charlestown 2. Danville 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Triton Central(13)2-03162
2. Linton(2)2-02684
3. Indpls Scecina(2)2-02505
4. Eastbrook2-02326
5. Brownstown2-01607
6. Ev. Mater Dei1-11481
7. Lafayette Catholic1-11443
8. LaVille2-01069
9. Heritage Christian2-078NR
10. Bluffton2-062NR

Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Andrean 38. S. Vermillion 8. Sullivan 4. Northeastern 4.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Lutheran(17)2-03401
2. Adams Central2-03042
3. N. Judson2-02383
4. Carroll (Flora)2-02285
5. S. Putnam2-02026
6. S. Adams2-01408
7. Providence2-01227
8. Indpls Park Tudor2-01089
9. Sheridan1-15010
10. N. Decatur1-1484

Others receiving votes: Pioneer 26. Madison-Grant 26. W. Washington 20. Triton 14. Tri 4.