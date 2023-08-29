The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 29, 2023, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Ben Davis
|(12)
|2-0
|328
|1
|2. Brownsburg
|(2)
|2-0
|278
|5
|3. Center Grove
|(3)
|1-1
|268
|3
|4. Hamilton Southeastern
|–
|2-0
|244
|4
|5. Westfield
|–
|2-0
|180
|6
|6. Indpls Cathedral
|–
|1-1
|168
|2
|7. Fishers
|–
|2-0
|136
|8
|8. Penn
|–
|2-0
|114
|9
|9. Crown Point
|–
|2-0
|54
|10
|10. Noblesville
|–
|2-0
|26
|NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 20. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 20. Lawrence Central 16. Lawrence North 12. Warsaw 4. Franklin Central 2.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Ft. Wayne Snider
|(15)
|2-0
|336
|1
|2. Merrillville
|(2)
|2-0
|300
|3
|3. Bloomington South
|–
|2-0
|256
|4
|4. Decatur Central
|–
|2-0
|194
|8
|5. Valparaiso
|–
|1-1
|166
|7
|6. Whiteland
|–
|1-1
|130
|2
|7. Bloomington North
|–
|2-0
|128
|9
|8. Plainfield
|–
|2-0
|118
|NR
|9. Concord
|–
|2-0
|102
|10
|10. Mishawaka
|–
|1-1
|78
|5
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 52. Castle 8. Michigan City 2.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. E. Central
|(15)
|2-0
|334
|1
|2. Ev. Reitz
|–
|2-0
|284
|3
|3. Kokomo
|–
|2-0
|250
|5
|4. NorthWood
|(2)
|2-0
|240
|4
|5. Ev. Memorial
|–
|2-0
|184
|7
|6. Indpls Roncalli
|–
|1-1
|138
|2
|7. Northridge
|–
|2-0
|122
|8
|8. Columbia City
|–
|2-0
|92
|9
|9. Greenfield
|–
|2-0
|76
|10
|10. New Palestine
|–
|0-2
|50
|6
Others receiving votes: Indpls Brebeuf 22. New Prairie 18. Leo 16. New Haven 14. Mississinewa 8. E. Noble 8. Hobart 8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 4. Ft. Wayne Wayne 2.
|3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(17)
|2-0
|340
|1
|2. Guerin Catholic
|–
|2-0
|288
|2
|3. Western Boone
|–
|2-0
|192
|4
|4. Lawrenceburg
|–
|1-1
|168
|5
|5. W. Lafayette
|–
|1-1
|160
|6
|6. Heritage Hills
|–
|2-0
|156
|8
|7. Hanover Central
|–
|2-0
|120
|7
|8. Gibson Southern
|–
|1-1
|104
|9
|9. Tri-West
|–
|1-1
|92
|3
|10. Yorktown
|–
|2-0
|90
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oak Hill 84. Delta 20. Peru 18. Monrovia 14. Knox 12. Hamilton Hts. 8. Charlestown 2. Danville 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Triton Central
|(13)
|2-0
|316
|2
|2. Linton
|(2)
|2-0
|268
|4
|3. Indpls Scecina
|(2)
|2-0
|250
|5
|4. Eastbrook
|–
|2-0
|232
|6
|5. Brownstown
|–
|2-0
|160
|7
|6. Ev. Mater Dei
|–
|1-1
|148
|1
|7. Lafayette Catholic
|–
|1-1
|144
|3
|8. LaVille
|–
|2-0
|106
|9
|9. Heritage Christian
|–
|2-0
|78
|NR
|10. Bluffton
|–
|2-0
|62
|NR
Others receiving votes: N. Posey 52. Andrean 38. S. Vermillion 8. Sullivan 4. Northeastern 4.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Lutheran
|(17)
|2-0
|340
|1
|2. Adams Central
|–
|2-0
|304
|2
|3. N. Judson
|–
|2-0
|238
|3
|4. Carroll (Flora)
|–
|2-0
|228
|5
|5. S. Putnam
|–
|2-0
|202
|6
|6. S. Adams
|–
|2-0
|140
|8
|7. Providence
|–
|2-0
|122
|7
|8. Indpls Park Tudor
|–
|2-0
|108
|9
|9. Sheridan
|–
|1-1
|50
|10
|10. N. Decatur
|–
|1-1
|48
|4
Others receiving votes: Pioneer 26. Madison-Grant 26. W. Washington 20. Triton 14. Tri 4.<