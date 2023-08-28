FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Conference play for most teams kicks off this coming Friday night as week three of the prep football season is upon us with Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports helping us break down the local gridiron scene.

The NE8 takes center stage on Friday with undefeated DeKalb heading to unbeaten New Haven in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Other big games of interest include West Noble at Eastside, North Side at Dwenger, Leo at Norwell, and South Adams at Bluffton.

Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. on Friday for Fort Wayne’s no. 1 sports show!