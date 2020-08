LEO, Ind. (WANE) — High school football teams are traveling further for games to fill holes in their schedule with pandemic hurdles.

Leo High School's football team was meant to compete against Angola High School for week two of Friday Night Football but had to adjust after Angola's players were quarantined. Angola played Dekalb last week, who had a player later test positive for COVID-19. Dekalb quarantined their entire team while Angola quarantined 47 players. Week two games against Garrett and Leo, respectively, were called off.