8/27 Peter Frankin Jewelers Gem of The Night – Eastside defensive stand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A judge has granted the man accused of killing a woman and her three children permission to hire a forensic psychologist.

In June, police arrested Cohen Hancz-Barron on four counts of Murder related to the June 2 deaths of 26-year-old Sarah N. Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter Zent, 3-year-old Ashton Zent, and 2-year-old Aubree Zent, in a home at 2904 Gay St.