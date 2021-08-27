8/27 Peter Frankin Jewelers Gem of The Night – Eastside defensive stand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With less than two minutes to go in the game Eastside’s defense stonewalled a two-point conversion attempt by Adams Central to to seal a 21-19 victory and earn the Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night!”

