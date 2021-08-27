8/27 Highlight Zone – Week Two

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger bested North Side, Carroll nipped Snider, and Eastside used a defensive stop on a two-point conversion late in the fourth to seal a win over Adams Central to headline a wild week two on the Highlight Zone!

