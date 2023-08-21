FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the saying goes, you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and perhaps nobody made a better first impression than Snider and East Noble, as the Panthers and Knights earned big wins last Friday to kick off the 2023 prep football season.

Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down everything they saw in week one, and preview week two’s big match-ups. That includes the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” on Friday, as Snider travels to Kendallville to take on East Noble.

Other topics of discussion include the SAC’s non-conference performance in week one, as well as key week two match-ups like Angola at Leo, Adams Central at Eastside, and Warren Central at Carroll.