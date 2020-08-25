8/25 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Luers held on to defeated the top-ranked team in 1A boys soccer on Monday night at the Fort Wayne Sport Club, as the Knights bested visiting Lakewood Park Christian 3-2.

The Knights led 1-0 at the half, then increased that lead to 2-0 in the 55th minute when sophomore Alajandro Rodriguez beautifully placed a drop shot over the goalie's head for the Knights.