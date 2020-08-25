8/25 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 25, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (11) 1-0 254 1
- Carmel (1) 1-0 218 2
- Brownsburg (1) 1-0 216 3
- Warren Central – 0-0 156 6
- Lawrence North – 1-0 126 NR
- Merrillville – 1-0 116 NR
- Lafayette Jeff – 1-0 100 8
- Indpls N. Central – 1-0 96 10
- Avon – 0-1 38 4
- Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 32 5
(tie) Hamilton Southeastern – 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20. Warsaw 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 8. Elkhart 4. Indpls Pike 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (9) 0-0 248 1
- Valparaiso (3) 1-0 232 2
- Indpls Cathedral (1) 1-0 218 3
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 172 4
- Lafayette Harrison – 1-0 138 NR
- Whiteland – 1-0 116 NR
- Floyd Central – 1-0 72 NR
- Ft. Wayne North – 1-0 54 NR
- Michigan City – 1-0 52 NR
- Decatur Central – 0-1 48 5
(tie) Zionsville – 0-1 48 6
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 14. Ft. Wayne Northrop 10. Concord 4. Ev. North 2. New Albany 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Hobart (7) 1-0 238 2
- E. Central (1) 1-0 192 4
(tie) E. Noble (4) 1-0 192 3
- Mooresville – 1-0 172 5
(tie) Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-0 172 6
- New Prairie – 1-0 108 8
- Jasper (1) 1-0 98 NR
- Ev. Memorial – 0-1 82 1
- NorthWood – 0-0 46 T9
- Indpls Roncalli – 0-0 42 T9
Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 32. Lowell 16. Ev. Reitz 10. Leo 8. Mississinewa 6. Delta 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Greenwood 4. Western 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (13) 1-0 260 1
- Mishawaka Marian – 1-0 222 4
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-0 178 7
- Danville – 1-0 148 9
- W. Lafayette – 0-1 142 2
- Southridge – 1-0 120 10
- Guerin Catholic – 1-0 118 NR
- Indpls Brebeuf – 0-1 96 5
- Heritage Hills – 0-1 30 3
(tie) Yorktown – 1-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22. Vincennes 22. Heritage 12. Gibson Southern 12. Brownstown 10. Glenn 2. Indpls Ritter 2. Jimtown 2. Sullivan 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Eastbrook (13) 1-0 260 2
- Pioneer – 1-0 224 5
- Triton Central – 1-0 166 6
- Andrean – 0-1 124 4
(tie) Ev. Mater Dei – 0-1 124 3
- Western Boone – 0-1 122 1
- Heritage Christian – 0-0 86 8
- Eastside – 1-0 76 NR
- Eastern Hancock – 1-0 72 NR
- S. Vermillion – 1-0 42 NR
Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 38. Indpls Scecina 22. Paoli 18. Eastern (Greentown) 18. Rensselaer 14. N. Knox 8. LaVille 8. Lapel 4. Linton 2. Tell City 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (11) 1-0 256 1
- Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 226 2
- S. Adams – 1-0 200 3
- Adams Central – 1-0 182 4
- Southwood – 1-0 140 5
- W. Washington – 1-0 118 6
(tie) Sheridan – 1-0 118 NR
- Parke Heritage – 0-0 78 7
- N. Decatur – 1-0 42 10
- N. Judson – 1-0 26 NR
Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 14. Monroe Central 12. N. Daviess 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6. N. Vermillion 4. Frontier 2.