8/25 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 25, 2020, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (11) 1-0 254 1
  2. Carmel (1) 1-0 218 2
  3. Brownsburg (1) 1-0 216 3
  4. Warren Central – 0-0 156 6
  5. Lawrence North – 1-0 126 NR
  6. Merrillville – 1-0 116 NR
  7. Lafayette Jeff – 1-0 100 8
  8. Indpls N. Central – 1-0 96 10
  9. Avon – 0-1 38 4
  10. Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 32 5
    (tie) Hamilton Southeastern – 1-0 32 NR
    Others receiving votes: Columbus North 20. Warsaw 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 8. Elkhart 4. Indpls Pike 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (9) 0-0 248 1
  2. Valparaiso (3) 1-0 232 2
  3. Indpls Cathedral (1) 1-0 218 3
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 172 4
  5. Lafayette Harrison – 1-0 138 NR
  6. Whiteland – 1-0 116 NR
  7. Floyd Central – 1-0 72 NR
  8. Ft. Wayne North – 1-0 54 NR
  9. Michigan City – 1-0 52 NR
  10. Decatur Central – 0-1 48 5
    (tie) Zionsville – 0-1 48 6
    Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 14. Ft. Wayne Northrop 10. Concord 4. Ev. North 2. New Albany 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Hobart (7) 1-0 238 2
  2. E. Central (1) 1-0 192 4
    (tie) E. Noble (4) 1-0 192 3
  3. Mooresville – 1-0 172 5
    (tie) Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 1-0 172 6
  4. New Prairie – 1-0 108 8
  5. Jasper (1) 1-0 98 NR
  6. Ev. Memorial – 0-1 82 1
  7. NorthWood – 0-0 46 T9
  8. Indpls Roncalli – 0-0 42 T9
    Others receiving votes: Ev. Central 32. Lowell 16. Ev. Reitz 10. Leo 8. Mississinewa 6. Delta 6. Pendleton Hts. 4. Greenwood 4. Western 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (13) 1-0 260 1
  2. Mishawaka Marian – 1-0 222 4
  3. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-0 178 7
  4. Danville – 1-0 148 9
  5. W. Lafayette – 0-1 142 2
  6. Southridge – 1-0 120 10
  7. Guerin Catholic – 1-0 118 NR
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 0-1 96 5
  9. Heritage Hills – 0-1 30 3
    (tie) Yorktown – 1-0 30 NR
    Others receiving votes: Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22. Vincennes 22. Heritage 12. Gibson Southern 12. Brownstown 10. Glenn 2. Indpls Ritter 2. Jimtown 2. Sullivan 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Eastbrook (13) 1-0 260 2
  2. Pioneer – 1-0 224 5
  3. Triton Central – 1-0 166 6
  4. Andrean – 0-1 124 4
    (tie) Ev. Mater Dei – 0-1 124 3
  5. Western Boone – 0-1 122 1
  6. Heritage Christian – 0-0 86 8
  7. Eastside – 1-0 76 NR
  8. Eastern Hancock – 1-0 72 NR
  9. S. Vermillion – 1-0 42 NR
    Others receiving votes: Shenandoah 38. Indpls Scecina 22. Paoli 18. Eastern (Greentown) 18. Rensselaer 14. N. Knox 8. LaVille 8. Lapel 4. Linton 2. Tell City 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (11) 1-0 256 1
  2. Lafayette Catholic (2) 0-0 226 2
  3. S. Adams – 1-0 200 3
  4. Adams Central – 1-0 182 4
  5. Southwood – 1-0 140 5
  6. W. Washington – 1-0 118 6
    (tie) Sheridan – 1-0 118 NR
  7. Parke Heritage – 0-0 78 7
  8. N. Decatur – 1-0 42 10
  9. N. Judson – 1-0 26 NR
    Others receiving votes: S. Putnam 14. Monroe Central 12. N. Daviess 6. Indpls Park Tudor 6. N. Vermillion 4. Frontier 2.

