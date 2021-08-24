8/24 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (14) 1-0 280 1
  2. Carmel – 1-0 222 2
  3. Brownsburg – 1-0 210 5
  4. Merrillville – 1-0 184 7
  5. Westfield – 0-1 136 3
  6. Elkhart – 1-0 118 8
  7. Homestead – 1-0 110 9
  8. Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 80 4
  9. Warren Central – 0-1 74 6
  10. Lawrence North – 1-0 54 NR
    Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 30. Fishers 16. Warsaw 12. Chesterton 6. Avon 4. Lafayette Jeff 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 1-0 280 1
  2. Zionsville – 1-0 240 2
  3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 178 3
  4. Valparaiso – 1-0 176 6
  5. Whiteland – 1-0 170 5
  6. Decatur Central – 1-0 140 7
  7. Mishawaka – 1-0 78 NR
  8. Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-0 76 8
  9. Bloomington South – 1-0 72 9
  10. New Palestine – 0-1 60 4
    Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington North 8. Ev. North 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Roncalli (13) 1-0 278 1
  2. Mooresville – 1-0 236 4
  3. E. Central (1) 1-0 204 5
  4. Leo – 1-0 170 7
  5. Indpls Chatard – 0-1 140 2
  6. E. Noble – 1-0 108 9
  7. Jasper – 1-0 84 NR
  8. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-1 76 3
  9. Northridge – 1-0 46 NR
  10. New Prairie – 1-0 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Hobart 32. Ev. Memorial 26. Delta 26. Northview 24. Martinsville 16. Pendleton Hts. 12. Columbia City 8. NorthWood 6. Lowell 2. Ev. Central 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Danville (9) 1-0 264 1
  2. Gibson Southern (2) 1-0 238 4
  3. Indpls Brebeuf (2) 1-0 222 7
  4. W. Lafayette – 1-0 216 6
  5. Guerin Catholic – 1-0 112 9
  6. Western Boone (1) 1-0 102 10
  7. Lawrenceburg – 0-1 100 2
  8. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-0 94 10
  9. Mishawaka Marian – 0-1 64 3
  10. Tri-West – 1-0 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Sullivan 18. Norwell 14. Southridge 14. Calumet 12. Franklin Co. 10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 10. Tippecanoe Valley 6.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 1-0 268 2
  2. Ev. Mater Dei (1) 1-0 236 3
  3. Eastbrook – 1-0 218 4
  4. Andrean – 0-1 156 1
  5. Tipton – 1-0 144 T6
  6. Heritage Christian – 1-0 120 T6
  7. Eastside – 1-0 88 9
  8. Indpls Scecina – 1-0 84 NR
  9. Triton Central – 1-0 72 10
  10. Rensselaer – 1-0 64 NR
    Others receiving votes: Linton 36. Pioneer 28. Lafayette Catholic 10. Lapel 8. LaVille 4. Tell City 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. S. Adams (9) 1-0 260 1
  2. Indpls Lutheran (5) 1-0 238 3
  3. Adams Central – 1-0 224 4
  4. Parke Heritage – 1-0 196 5
  5. Southwood – 1-0 168 6
  6. Monroe Central – 1-0 128 7
  7. W. Washington – 1-0 84 8
  8. Covenant Christian – 0-1 80 2
  9. S. Putnam – 1-0 76 9
  10. Winamac – 1-0 68 10
    Others receiving votes: N. Judson 12. Triton 4. N. Decatur 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

