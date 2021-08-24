8/24 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 24, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (14) 1-0 280 1
- Carmel – 1-0 222 2
- Brownsburg – 1-0 210 5
- Merrillville – 1-0 184 7
- Westfield – 0-1 136 3
- Elkhart – 1-0 118 8
- Homestead – 1-0 110 9
- Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 80 4
- Warren Central – 0-1 74 6
- Lawrence North – 1-0 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 30. Fishers 16. Warsaw 12. Chesterton 6. Avon 4. Lafayette Jeff 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Cathedral (14) 1-0 280 1
- Zionsville – 1-0 240 2
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 178 3
- Valparaiso – 1-0 176 6
- Whiteland – 1-0 170 5
- Decatur Central – 1-0 140 7
- Mishawaka – 1-0 78 NR
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-0 76 8
- Bloomington South – 1-0 72 9
- New Palestine – 0-1 60 4
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 28. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington North 8. Ev. North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Roncalli (13) 1-0 278 1
- Mooresville – 1-0 236 4
- E. Central (1) 1-0 204 5
- Leo – 1-0 170 7
- Indpls Chatard – 0-1 140 2
- E. Noble – 1-0 108 9
- Jasper – 1-0 84 NR
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-1 76 3
- Northridge – 1-0 46 NR
- New Prairie – 1-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Hobart 32. Ev. Memorial 26. Delta 26. Northview 24. Martinsville 16. Pendleton Hts. 12. Columbia City 8. NorthWood 6. Lowell 2. Ev. Central 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Danville (9) 1-0 264 1
- Gibson Southern (2) 1-0 238 4
- Indpls Brebeuf (2) 1-0 222 7
- W. Lafayette – 1-0 216 6
- Guerin Catholic – 1-0 112 9
- Western Boone (1) 1-0 102 10
- Lawrenceburg – 0-1 100 2
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 1-0 94 10
- Mishawaka Marian – 0-1 64 3
- Tri-West – 1-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Sullivan 18. Norwell 14. Southridge 14. Calumet 12. Franklin Co. 10. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 10. Tippecanoe Valley 6.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ft. Wayne Luers (13) 1-0 268 2
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) 1-0 236 3
- Eastbrook – 1-0 218 4
- Andrean – 0-1 156 1
- Tipton – 1-0 144 T6
- Heritage Christian – 1-0 120 T6
- Eastside – 1-0 88 9
- Indpls Scecina – 1-0 84 NR
- Triton Central – 1-0 72 10
- Rensselaer – 1-0 64 NR
Others receiving votes: Linton 36. Pioneer 28. Lafayette Catholic 10. Lapel 8. LaVille 4. Tell City 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- S. Adams (9) 1-0 260 1
- Indpls Lutheran (5) 1-0 238 3
- Adams Central – 1-0 224 4
- Parke Heritage – 1-0 196 5
- Southwood – 1-0 168 6
- Monroe Central – 1-0 128 7
- W. Washington – 1-0 84 8
- Covenant Christian – 0-1 80 2
- S. Putnam – 1-0 76 9
- Winamac – 1-0 68 10
Others receiving votes: N. Judson 12. Triton 4. N. Decatur 2.