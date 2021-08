FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You never get a second chance to make a first impression, and after week one of the prep football season Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down what they saw last Friday night & preview week two.

Topics include a wide-open SAC title chase, a huge week two battle up in Butler between Adams Central and Eastside, and which team needs a win in the worst way this Friday.