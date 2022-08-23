By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Center Grove (17) 1-0 376 1 Indpls Cathedral (2) 1-0 342 2 Brownsburg – 1-0 286 5 Carmel – 0-1 204 3 Hamilton Southeastern – 1-0 194 8 Warren Central – 0-1 108 6 Lawrence North – 1-0 106 9 Westfield – 0-1 84 4 Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 82 7 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 1-0 78 10

Others receiving votes: Warsaw 68. Zionsville 48. Fishers 46. Penn 28. Elkhart 20. Crown Point 14. Noblesville 4. Avon 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Merrillville (16) 1-0 356 1 Decatur Central (1) 1-0 320 2 Whiteland – 1-0 236 6 Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-0 216 5 Mishawaka (1) 1-0 204 8 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 174 7 Castle – 1-0 104 10 Michigan City – 0-1 100 3 Chesterton – 1-0 92 NR Bloomington South – 1-0 88 NR

Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 50. Lafayette Harrison 18. Franklin 8. Ft. Wayne North 6. Ev. North 6. Plainfield 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

New Palestine (3) 1-0 328 3 Indpls Roncalli (14) 1-0 316 2 Mooresville – 1-0 236 5 E. Central – 1-0 216 6 Jasper (1) 1-0 194 8 Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-1 182 1 New Prairie – 1-0 120 NR Indpls Brebeuf – 0-1 118 4 Kokomo – 1-0 86 NR NorthWood – 1-0 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Northridge 54. Ev. Memorial 22. E. Noble 18. Hobart 8. Northview 8. Martinsville 6. Logansport 2. Ev. Reitz 2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Indpls Chatard (17) 1-0 358 1 W. Lafayette (1) 1-0 322 2 Gibson Southern – 1-0 280 3 Tri-West – 1-0 246 5 Western Boone – 1-0 152 8 Norwell – 1-0 132 9 Guerin Catholic – 1-0 104 10 Heritage Hills – 1-0 72 NR Mishawaka Marian – 0-1 56 4 Delta – 1-0 44 NR

Others receiving votes: Hanover Central 40. Lawrenceburg 40. Tippecanoe Valley 38. Owen Valley 26. Danville 16. Speedway 14. Charlestown 10. Rensselaer 10. Oak Hill 10. Centerville 8. Glenn 2.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

Ev. Mater Dei (14) 1-0 334 2 Eastbrook (1) 1-0 286 3 Andrean (3) 0-1 258 1 Linton – 1-0 242 5 Lafayette Catholic – 1-0 204 6 Eastside – 1-0 178 7 Indpls Scecina – 1-0 136 8 Heritage Christian – 1-0 118 9 Triton Central – 1-0 68 10 Ft. Wayne Luers – 0-1 66 4

Others receiving votes: Brownstown 64. LaVille 16. N. Posey 6. Eastern Hancock 4.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs