By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Center Grove (17) 1-0 376 1
  2. Indpls Cathedral (2) 1-0 342 2
  3. Brownsburg – 1-0 286 5
  4. Carmel – 0-1 204 3
  5. Hamilton Southeastern – 1-0 194 8
  6. Warren Central – 0-1 108 6
  7. Lawrence North – 1-0 106 9
  8. Westfield – 0-1 84 4
  9. Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 82 7
  10. Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 1-0 78 10
    Others receiving votes: Warsaw 68. Zionsville 48. Fishers 46. Penn 28. Elkhart 20. Crown Point 14. Noblesville 4. Avon 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Merrillville (16) 1-0 356 1
  2. Decatur Central (1) 1-0 320 2
  3. Whiteland – 1-0 236 6
  4. Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-0 216 5
  5. Mishawaka (1) 1-0 204 8
  6. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 174 7
  7. Castle – 1-0 104 10
  8. Michigan City – 0-1 100 3
  9. Chesterton – 1-0 92 NR
  10. Bloomington South – 1-0 88 NR
    Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 50. Lafayette Harrison 18. Franklin 8. Ft. Wayne North 6. Ev. North 6. Plainfield 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (3) 1-0 328 3
  2. Indpls Roncalli (14) 1-0 316 2
  3. Mooresville – 1-0 236 5
  4. E. Central – 1-0 216 6
  5. Jasper (1) 1-0 194 8
  6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-1 182 1
  7. New Prairie – 1-0 120 NR
  8. Indpls Brebeuf – 0-1 118 4
  9. Kokomo – 1-0 86 NR
  10. NorthWood – 1-0 62 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northridge 54. Ev. Memorial 22. E. Noble 18. Hobart 8. Northview 8. Martinsville 6. Logansport 2. Ev. Reitz 2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Chatard (17) 1-0 358 1
  2. W. Lafayette (1) 1-0 322 2
  3. Gibson Southern – 1-0 280 3
  4. Tri-West – 1-0 246 5
  5. Western Boone – 1-0 152 8
  6. Norwell – 1-0 132 9
  7. Guerin Catholic – 1-0 104 10
  8. Heritage Hills – 1-0 72 NR
  9. Mishawaka Marian – 0-1 56 4
  10. Delta – 1-0 44 NR
    Others receiving votes: Hanover Central 40. Lawrenceburg 40. Tippecanoe Valley 38. Owen Valley 26. Danville 16. Speedway 14. Charlestown 10. Rensselaer 10. Oak Hill 10. Centerville 8. Glenn 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Ev. Mater Dei (14) 1-0 334 2
  2. Eastbrook (1) 1-0 286 3
  3. Andrean (3) 0-1 258 1
  4. Linton – 1-0 242 5
  5. Lafayette Catholic – 1-0 204 6
  6. Eastside – 1-0 178 7
  7. Indpls Scecina – 1-0 136 8
  8. Heritage Christian – 1-0 118 9
  9. Triton Central – 1-0 68 10
  10. Ft. Wayne Luers – 0-1 66 4
    Others receiving votes: Brownstown 64. LaVille 16. N. Posey 6. Eastern Hancock 4.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 1-0 314 1
  2. Adams Central (3) 1-0 288 2
  3. S. Adams – 1-0 248 3
  4. N. Judson – 1-0 196 5
  5. Monroe Central – 1-0 172 6
  6. Indpls Park Tudor – 1-0 150 7
  7. S. Putnam – 1-0 132 8
  8. Tri – 1-0 74 T9
  9. N. Decatur – 1-0 60 T9
  10. Springs Valley – 1-0 36 NR
    Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian (Indpls) 28. Triton 26. Carroll (Flora) 22. Sheridan 14.