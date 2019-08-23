8/23 Highlight Zone Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - South Side junior post player Lamyia Woodson has reportedly made her college choice as the 6-foot forward has verbally committed to Youngstown State per a post on social media by her trainer.

Woodson averaged 6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game last season as a sophomore for the Archers. South Side went 16-8 overall.