The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and rating points:

6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Indpls Ben Davis(7)1-0292
2. Indpls Cathedral(4)1-0274
3. Center Grove(4)0-1258
4. Hamilton Southeastern(2)1-0248
5. Brownsburg1-0216
6. Westfield1-0160
7. Carmel1-0124
8. Fishers1-098
9. Penn1-082
10. Crown Point1-046

Others receiving votes: Carroll (Fort Wayne) 36. Homestead 14. Lawrence Central 10. Warsaw 8. Lawrence North 2. Noblesville 2.

5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Ft. Wayne Snider(13)1-0326
2. Whiteland(2)1-0306
3. Merrillville(2)1-0268
4. Bloomington South1-0236
5. Mishawaka1-0196
6. Lafayette Harrison1-0158
7. Valparaiso(1)0-1136
8. Decatur Central1-0108
9. Bloomington North1-058
10. Concord1-044

Others receiving votes: Franklin 38. Plainfield 38. Ev. North 34. Ft. Wayne North 26. LaPorte 4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 2. Castle 2.

4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. E. Central(13)1-0350
2. Indpls Roncalli(3)1-0316
3. Ev. Reitz1-0262
4. NorthWood(2)1-0222
5. Kokomo1-0184
6. New Palestine0-1170
7. Ev. Memorial1-0122
8. Northridge1-086
9. Columbia City1-072
10. Greenfield1-046

Others receiving votes: Hobart 38. Indpls Brebeuf 34. New Prairie 24. Leo 14. Martinsville 14. E. Noble 8. Mississinewa 6. Mooresville 6. Northview 6.

3A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Indpls Chatard(18)1-0360
2. Guerin Catholic1-0274
3. Tri-West1-0228
4. Western Boone1-0168
5. Lawrenceburg0-1152
6. W. Lafayette0-1144
7. Hanover Central1-0142
8. Heritage Hills1-0124
9. Gibson Southern0-1116
10. Oak Hill1-094

Others receiving votes: Yorktown 58. Danville 30. Owen Valley 24. Peru 14. Monrovia 14. Southridge 12. Delta 8. Charlestown 8. Knox 8. Fairfield 2.

2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Ev. Mater Dei(15)1-0340
2. Triton Central(3)1-0288
3. Lafayette Catholic1-0224
4. Linton1-0220
5. Indpls Scecina1-0206
6. Eastbrook1-0184
7. Brownstown1-0110
8. Andrean0-1104
9. LaVille1-070
10. Ft. Wayne Luers0-158

Others receiving votes: Rochester 46. Heritage Christian 44. N. Posey 36. Bluffton 26. Eastside 16. S. Vermillion 6. Sullivan 2.

1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTP
1. Indpls Lutheran(17)1-0340
2. Adams Central1-0306
3. N. Judson1-0250
4. N. Decatur1-0216
5. Carroll (Flora)1-0180
6. S. Putnam1-0150
7. Providence1-0104
8. S. Adams1-0102
9. Indpls Park Tudor1-090
10. Sheridan0-152

Others receiving votes: Triton 30. Tri 26. W. Washington 8. Pioneer 6. Madison-Grant 6. Covenant Christian 4.<