8/21 Gem Of The Night – Northrop’s Damarius Cowen

High School Sports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone has returned for 2020 – and so has the “Gem of the Night” thanks to Peter Franklin Jewelers!

Your week one winner is Northrop’s Damarius Cowen, who’s tackle-breaking touchdown run in the fourth quarter turned out to be the game winner as the Bruins shocked defending SAC champion Homestead 25-21 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” Cowen finished with 37 carries for 276 yards and 4 TDs.

Tune in next Friday to see who is the next “Gem of the Night” winner!

