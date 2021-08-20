8/20 Peter Franklin Jewelers ‘Gem of the Night’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eli Mattox hit Jace Parnin for a tackle-breaking 40 yard touchdown in the second quarter in a victory over South Side as the Concordia combo partnered up for the first Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” in 2021!

