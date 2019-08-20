8/20 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 13 Concordia bested Homestead 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-23) on Monday night to open their season as the high school volleyball season got underway.

Jenna Mueller and Cleasia Craig each tallied 9 kills to lead Concordia. LonDynn Betts dropped in 9 aces in addition to 2 kills for the Cadets.