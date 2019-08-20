8/20 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

AP Indiana High School Football Top 10 Teams
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 20, 2019, and rating points:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Carmel (7) – 204
- Center Grove – – 178
- Warren Central (3) – 170
- Brownsburg (1) – 140
- Avon – – 124
- Penn – – 88
- Indpls N. Central – – 68
- Lafayette Jeff – – 64
- Indpls Ben Davis – – 52
- Columbus East – – 50
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 48. Lawrence North 18. Zionsville 12. Columbus North 8. Hamilton Southeastern 6. Warsaw 4. Westfield 4. Fishers 4. Indpls Perry Meridian 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- New Palestine (9) – 196
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – – 142
- Decatur Central – – 134
- Michigan City – – 130
- Indpls Cathedral (3) – 126
- Bloomington South – – 80
- Valparaiso – – 68
- Mishawaka – – 62
- Castle – – 38
- Whiteland – – 36
Others receiving votes: Concord 28. Elkhart Central 26. Terre Haute North 14. Plainfield 8. Lafayette Harrison 8. LaPorte 6. Elkhart Memorial 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Marion (5) – 158
- Ev. Central (1) – 156
- E. Central – – 140
- Mooresville (1) – 122
- NorthWood (1) – 120
- New Prairie – – 58
- Ev. Reitz – – 46
- Angola – – 42
- Mississinewa – – 40
- Lowell – 30
Others receiving votes: Culver Academy 28. Indpls Roncalli 28. Martinsville 24. E. Noble 22. Ft. Wayne Wayne 16. Plymouth 10. Hammond Morton 6. Ev. Memorial 4. Beech Grove 4. Hobart 2. 21, Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 2. S. Dearborn 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- W. Lafayette (8) – 192
- Indpls Chatard (2) – 178
- Gibson Southern – – 130
- Indpls Brebeuf – – 120
- Heritage Hills – – 106
- Mishawaka Marian – – 94
- Guerin Catholic – – 76
- Brownstown – – 74
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – – 36
(tie) Lawrenceburg – – 36
Others receiving votes: Indpls Ritter 26. Jimtown 12. Knox 10. Tri-West 4. Yorktown 2. Southridge 2. Danville 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Western Boone (8) – 192
- Eastbrook (1) – 148
- Indpls Scecina – – 132
- Andrean – – 126
- Pioneer – – 112
- Ev. Mater Dei – – 72
- Ft. Wayne Luers (1) – 58
- Rensselaer – – 46
(tie) Triton Central – – 46
- Shenandoah – – 42
Others receiving votes: Cass 26. LaVille 18. Tipton 18. Heritage Christian 16. Bremen 16. Linton 14. Mitchell 12. Whiting 4. Lapel 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Indpls Lutheran (5) – 186
- N. Vermillion (3) – 152
- S. Adams (1) – 124
(tie) Adams Central – – 124
- Monroe Central (1) – 108
- Churubusco – – 80
(tie) Lafayette Catholic – – 80
- Southwood – – 78
- Parke Heritage – – 42
- Sheridan – – 40
Others receiving votes: W. Washington 28. Knightstown 18. Covington 10. Attica 10. Triton 10. S. Putnam 8. N. Central (Farmersburg) 2.