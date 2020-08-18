8/18 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) - After winning the program's first-ever sectional title last fall, the arrow is pointing up for Warsaw football as the Tigers enter the third season under head coach Bart Curtis coming off a 9-3 campaign in 2019.

On offense, running back Juan Jaramillo returns after posting 1,567 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. However, the Tigers graduated the bulk of their offensive line to go along with a handful of playmakers led by quarterback Wyatt Amiss and running back Blake Marsh.