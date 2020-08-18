8/18 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points.
6A
Rank-School FPV TP
- Center Grove (7) 228
- Carmel (4) 222
- Brownsburg – 166
- Avon (2) 156
- Indpls Ben Davis – 138
- Warren Central – 134
- Merrillville – 86
- Lafayette Jeff – 62
- Homestead – 58
- Indpls N. Central – 56
Others receiving votes: Ft. Wayne Snider 26. Lawrence North 22. Warsaw 20. Westfield 18. Columbus East 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 8. Penn 6. Elkhart 4. Fishers 4. Hamilton Southeastern 2. Columbus North 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV TP
- New Palestine (9) 204
- Valparaiso (1) 192
- Indpls Cathedral (1) 178
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 148
- Decatur Central – 124
- Zionsville – 76
- Mishawaka – 66
- Lafayette Harrison – 64
- Bloomington North – 36
- Whiteland – 26
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 24. Floyd Central 18. Franklin 18. Concord 14. Castle 10. Michigan City 10. Ft. Wayne North 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV TP
- Ev. Memorial (10) 228
- Hobart – 180
- E. Noble – 148
- E. Central (1) 142
- Mooresville – 124
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 120
- Mississinewa – 84
- New Prairie (1) 56
- NorthWood – 50
(tie) Indpls Roncalli – 50
Others receiving votes: Marion 40. Ev. Central 34. Plymouth 20. Jasper 10. Ev. Reitz 8. Leo 8. Lowell 6. Delta 4. Greenwood 4. Lebanon 2. Northview 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV TP
- Indpls Chatard (11) 236
- W. Lafayette (1) 180
- Heritage Hills – 164
- Mishawaka Marian – 142
- Indpls Brebeuf – 126
- Gibson Southern – 108
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – 90
- Lawrenceburg – 74
- Danville – 48
- Southridge – 44
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 42. Brownstown 28. Knox 12. Jimtown 8. Princeton 6. W. Noble 6. Vincennes 4. Yorktown 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV TP
- Western Boone (10) 232
- Eastbrook (2) 206
- Ev. Mater Dei – 170
- Andrean – 162
- Pioneer – 112
- Triton Central – 100
- Rensselaer – 72
- Heritage Christian – 62
- Indpls Scecina – 42
- Cass – 34
Others receiving votes: Linton 32. Eastside 30. Eastern Hancock 12. Tipton 12. Boone Grove 8. N. Knox 8. LaVille 8. Paoli 4. S. Vermillion 4. Ft. Wayne Luers 4. Eastern (Greentown) 4. Providence 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV TP
- Indpls Lutheran (3) 202
- Lafayette Catholic (7) 198
- S. Adams (1) 156
- Adams Central – 148
- Southwood – 94
- W. Washington – 92
- Parke Heritage – 90
- N. Vermillion – 80
- Northfield – 44
- N. Decatur – 30
Others receiving votes: Churubusco 28. Sheridan 20. N. Judson 14. Monroe Central 8. N. Daviess 2. Culver 2. Indpls Park Tudor 2.