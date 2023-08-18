Bishop Luers — East Noble —
Carroll — Hamilton Southeastern —
Snider — Warren Central —
Carmel — Homestead —
Brownsburg — Bishop Dwenger —
Concordia — Indianapolis Scecina —
Northridge — North Side —
Crispus Attucks — Wayne —
Northrop — New Haven —
South Side — Marion —
Calumet Christian — Blackhawk Christian —
Columbia City — Churubusco —
Mississinewa — Norwell —
Leo — Kokomo —
Angola — DeKalb —
Heritage — Bellmont —
Huntington North — Eastbrook —
Garrett — Adams Central —
South Adams — Tipton —
Bluffton — Northfield —
Eastside — Woodlan —
Blackford — Jay County —
Southern Wells — Elwood —
Fremont — Shenandoah —
Goshen — Fairfield —
Lakeland — S.B. St. Joseph —
West Noble — Central Noble —
Whitko — Prairie Heights —
Maconquah — Southwood —
Manchester — North Miami —
Rochester — Wabash —
Cass — Pioneer —
Peru — Logansport —
Tippecanoe Valley — Wawasee —
Warsaw — Michigan City —
Bishop Luers — East Noble —