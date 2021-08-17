8/17 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 17, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Center Grove (11) – 220
- Carmel – – 172
- Westfield – – 140
- Indpls Ben Davis – – 134
- Brownsburg – – 112
- Warren Central – – 104
- Merrillville – – 100
- Elkhart – – 70
- Homestead – – 46
- Lafayette Jeff – – 32
Others receiving votes: Penn 24. Avon 22. Lawrence North 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 10. Warsaw 10. Indpls N. Central 4. Chesterton 4. Columbus North 4.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Indpls Cathedral (11) – 220
- Zionsville – – 170
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – – 146
- New Palestine – – 116
- Whiteland – – 114
- Valparaiso – – 108
- Decatur Central – – 68
- Ft. Wayne Snider – – 66
- Bloomington South – – 52
- Columbus East – – 36
Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 32. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 18. Michigan City 18. Concord 10. Hammond Morton 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Adams 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Indpls Roncalli (7) – 212
- Indpls Chatard (4) – 206
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – – 130
- Mooresville – – 126
- E. Central – – 102
- Hobart – – 86
- Leo – – 82
- Ev. Memorial – – 66
- E. Noble – – 56
- Ev. Central – – 28
Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. Marion 18. Northridge 14. New Haven 12. Jasper 8. Highland 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. Columbia City 6. Greenwood 6. New Prairie 4. Northview 4. NorthWood 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Danville (9) – 208
- Lawrenceburg – – 182
- Mishawaka Marian (1) – 148
- Gibson Southern (1) – 144
- W. Lafayette – – 126
- Indpls Brebeuf – – 94
- Southridge – – 84
- Guerin Catholic – – 54
- Ft. Wayne Concordia – – 46
- Western Boone – – 30
Others receiving votes: Tri-West 24. Jimtown 14. Heritage Hills 12. Sullivan 10. Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Knox 4. Calumet 2. Indpls Ritter 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- Andrean (7) – 204
- Ft. Wayne Luers (3) – 192
- Ev. Mater Dei (1) – 148
- Eastbrook – – 136
- Pioneer – – 128
- Tipton – – 72
(tie) Heritage Christian – – 72
- Lafayette Catholic – – 68
- Eastside – – 46
- Triton Central – – 44
Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 38. Cass 14. Linton 12. Eastern (Greentown) 10. Lapel 8. Fairfield 6. Bremen 4. Seeger 4. LaVille 2. Indpls Scecina 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
- S. Adams (3) – 192
- Covenant Christian (5) – 184
- Indpls Lutheran (3) – 158
- Adams Central – – 154
- Parke Heritage – – 120
- Southwood – – 114
- Monroe Central – – 86
- W. Washington – – 68
- S. Putnam – – 46
- Winamac – – 34
Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 20. N. Judson 12. Triton 10. Sheridan 4. Churubusco 4. Northfield 2. N. Daviess 2.