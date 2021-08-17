8/17 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 17, 2021, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

  1. Center Grove (11) – 220
  2. Carmel – – 172
  3. Westfield – – 140
  4. Indpls Ben Davis – – 134
  5. Brownsburg – – 112
  6. Warren Central – – 104
  7. Merrillville – – 100
  8. Elkhart – – 70
  9. Homestead – – 46
  10. Lafayette Jeff – – 32
    Others receiving votes: Penn 24. Avon 22. Lawrence North 12. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 10. Warsaw 10. Indpls N. Central 4. Chesterton 4. Columbus North 4.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

  1. Indpls Cathedral (11) – 220
  2. Zionsville – – 170
  3. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – – 146
  4. New Palestine – – 116
  5. Whiteland – – 114
  6. Valparaiso – – 108
  7. Decatur Central – – 68
  8. Ft. Wayne Snider – – 66
  9. Bloomington South – – 52
  10. Columbus East – – 36
    Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 32. Castle 22. Lafayette Harrison 18. Michigan City 18. Concord 10. Hammond Morton 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Adams 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

  1. Indpls Roncalli (7) – 212
  2. Indpls Chatard (4) – 206
  3. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – – 130
  4. Mooresville – – 126
  5. E. Central – – 102
  6. Hobart – – 86
  7. Leo – – 82
  8. Ev. Memorial – – 66
  9. E. Noble – – 56
  10. Ev. Central – – 28
    Others receiving votes: Lowell 26. Marion 18. Northridge 14. New Haven 12. Jasper 8. Highland 8. Pendleton Hts. 8. Columbia City 6. Greenwood 6. New Prairie 4. Northview 4. NorthWood 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

  1. Danville (9) – 208
  2. Lawrenceburg – – 182
  3. Mishawaka Marian (1) – 148
  4. Gibson Southern (1) – 144
  5. W. Lafayette – – 126
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – – 94
  7. Southridge – – 84
  8. Guerin Catholic – – 54
  9. Ft. Wayne Concordia – – 46
  10. Western Boone – – 30
    Others receiving votes: Tri-West 24. Jimtown 14. Heritage Hills 12. Sullivan 10. Norwell 8. Franklin Co. 8. Knox 4. Calumet 2. Indpls Ritter 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

  1. Andrean (7) – 204
  2. Ft. Wayne Luers (3) – 192
  3. Ev. Mater Dei (1) – 148
  4. Eastbrook – – 136
  5. Pioneer – – 128
  6. Tipton – – 72
    (tie) Heritage Christian – – 72
  7. Lafayette Catholic – – 68
  8. Eastside – – 46
  9. Triton Central – – 44
    Others receiving votes: Rensselaer 38. Cass 14. Linton 12. Eastern (Greentown) 10. Lapel 8. Fairfield 6. Bremen 4. Seeger 4. LaVille 2. Indpls Scecina 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

  1. S. Adams (3) – 192
  2. Covenant Christian (5) – 184
  3. Indpls Lutheran (3) – 158
  4. Adams Central – – 154
  5. Parke Heritage – – 120
  6. Southwood – – 114
  7. Monroe Central – – 86
  8. W. Washington – – 68
  9. S. Putnam – – 46
  10. Winamac – – 34
    Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 20. N. Judson 12. Triton 10. Sheridan 4. Churubusco 4. Northfield 2. N. Daviess 2.

