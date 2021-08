FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Thousands of students across the city marked the first day of class, as Fort Wayne Community Schools when back to school Monday. The new school year brought excitement for students returning to in-person classes, mixed with apprehension about potential COVID-19 spread.

Fort Wayne Community School leaders decided to be the only district in Allen County to require all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of the vaccination status. According to district spokesperson Krista Stockman, masks did not pose a problem for students, but parents shared concerns.