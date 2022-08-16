The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 16, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:

6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

Center Grove 15 0-0 346 Indpls Cathedral 2 0-0 272 Carmel – 0-0 264 Westfield 1 0-0 234 Brownsburg – 0-0 218 Warren Central – 0-0 148 Indpls Ben Davis – 0-0 140 Hamilton Southeastern – 0-0 122 Lawrence North – 0-0 68 Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 0-0 56

Others receiving votes: Zionsville 28. Warsaw 24. Fishers 14. Elkhart 14. Lawrence Central 14. Lafayette Jeff 10. Penn 6. Avon 2.

5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

Merrillville 12 0-0 318 Decatur Central 4 0-0 306 Michigan City 1 0-0 236 Valparaiso 1 0-0 198 Ft. Wayne Snider – 0-0 194 Whiteland – 0-0 158 Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 0-0 138 Mishawaka – 0-0 116 Lafayette Harrison – 0-0 96 Castle – 0-0 46

Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 44. Concord 42. Bloomington North 30. Chesterton 28. New Albany 28. Plainfield 2.

4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 10 0-0 332 Indpls Roncalli 5 0-0 318 New Palestine 2 0-0 232 Indpls Brebeuf 1 0-0 194 Mooresville – 0-0 184 E. Central 1 0-0 172 Ev. Memorial – 0-0 158 Jasper – 0-0 92 Leo – 0-0 84 Hobart – 0-0 76

Others receiving votes: New Prairie 58. Kokomo 52. Northridge 48. NorthWood 38. E. Noble 18. Northview 10. Martinsville 8. Connersville 8. Lebanon 2. Logansport 2. Lowell 2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 2.

3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

Indpls Chatard 14 0-0 330 W. Lafayette 2 0-0 302 Gibson Southern 2 0-0 268 Mishawaka Marian – 0-0 188 Tri-West – 0-0 186 Lawrenceburg – 0-0 170 Danville – 0-0 148 Western Boone – 0-0 78 Norwell – 0-0 56 Guerin Catholic – 0-0 42

Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 38. Delta 28. Owen Valley 26. Jimtown 24. Heritage Hills 22. Hanover Central 20. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 20. Twin Lakes 14. Oak Hill 10. Southridge 6. Charlestown 4.

2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

Andrean 15 0-0 336 Ev. Mater Dei 1 0-0 300 Eastbrook – 0-0 232 Ft. Wayne Luers 1 0-0 184 Linton – 0-0 180 Lafayette Catholic – 0-0 168 Eastside – 0-0 134 Indpls Scecina – 0-0 122 Heritage Christian – 0-0 88 Triton Central – 0-0 76

Others receiving votes: Brownstown 56. LaVille 40. Tipton 32. Alexandria 20. Eastern (Greentown) 6. N. Posey 4. Cass 2.

1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP