FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2022 high school football season is here, as week one has arrived with games slated for Friday night – and who better than Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini to get you ready with an all-new edition of “Inside The Zone!”

The SAC enters the 2022 season in the final year of its current format, as the conference will go to a divisional format that will feature two non-conference games for each team next season. The week one schedule for the SAC features Carroll at Bishop Luers, Northrop at Homestead, Concordia at South Side, Wayne at Bishop Dwenger, and North Side at Snider – your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Other big games in week one discussed include Adams Central at Garrett, Churubusco at Columbia City, and Marion at New Haven.