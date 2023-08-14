FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2023 high school football season kicks off Friday night here in northeast Indiana, and Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports will again be joining Glenn Marini every Monday for “Inside The Zone” to break down the area gridiron scene.

Week one will certainly have a different feel to it this fall, as the SAC landscape has changed. Northeast Indiana’s biggest conference will now have two divisions (big and small schools) and will play two non-conference games to start the season. For week one, that includes a lot of match ups between Fort Wayne powerhouses and top programs from Indianapolis, including Carroll at Hamilton Southeastern, Snider at Warren Central, Carmel at Homestead, and Brownsburg at Bishop Dwenger.

One of the most intriguing match ups on Friday will be the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” in Kendallville, as 2A power Bishop Luers hits the road to face perennial NE8 contender East Noble.

Check in every Monday afternoon to watch Justin & Glenn recap the area’s top match ups, analyze the big storylines, and preview the big games to come each week on Inside The Zone!