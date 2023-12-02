INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the high school football season in the books, six prep players from northeast Indiana are being recognized amongst the best in the state.

On Saturday, the Indiana Football Coaches Association released All-State teams. The top 50 list includes all classes from the IHSAA.

Brock Schott – Leo, Tight End

Zac Wurm – Adams Central, Offensive Lineman

Ethan Dodson – Snider, Offensive Lineman

Uriah Buchanan – Snider, Running Back

Brandon Logan – Snider, Defensive Back

Isaac Zay – Bishop Luers, Defensive Back

Various other student-athletes were named to the junior and senior all-state teams from Classes 1A – 6A. Scroll below to see the complete all-state rosters for 2023.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A