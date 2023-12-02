INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With the high school football season in the books, six prep players from northeast Indiana are being recognized amongst the best in the state.
On Saturday, the Indiana Football Coaches Association released All-State teams. The top 50 list includes all classes from the IHSAA.
- Brock Schott – Leo, Tight End
- Zac Wurm – Adams Central, Offensive Lineman
- Ethan Dodson – Snider, Offensive Lineman
- Uriah Buchanan – Snider, Running Back
- Brandon Logan – Snider, Defensive Back
- Isaac Zay – Bishop Luers, Defensive Back
Various other student-athletes were named to the junior and senior all-state teams from Classes 1A – 6A. Scroll below to see the complete all-state rosters for 2023.