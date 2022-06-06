(WANE) – With the softball season winding down, it also means it’s time to hand out some postseason awards. Northeast Indiana will be well represented in the Softball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star game.

Six players were selected throughout the area:

  • Faith McClain – Eastside
  • Guinny Garr – Whitko
  • Alexys Antal – Westview
  • Allyson Burtron – Norwell
  • Brooke Lickey – Columbia City
  • Natalie Haselby – Columbia City

The All-Star series will be played from June 24-25 at Indiana University.