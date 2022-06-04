(WANE) – Entering regional championship Saturday, eight teams from northeast Indiana were still in the hunt for a state championship. By nightfall, none advanced to next weekend’s semi-state round.

Those who won their semi-final games early Saturday – Homestead (4A), Bishop Dwenger (3A), Eastside (2A) and Fremont (A) – each fell in the regional championship round on Saturday night.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s regional round.

Class 4A

Carroll 2 Homestead 4 F

Homestead 1 Zionsville 3 F

Class 3A

Wawasee 0 New Castle 9 F

Norwell 3 Bishop Dwenger 10 F

Bishop Dwenger 4 New Castle 5 F

Class 2A

Fairfield 1 Eastside 2 F

Eastside 0 Illiana Christian 3 F

Class A

Fremont 9 Morgan Township 3 F

Fremont 3 South Central 6 F