(WANE) – Entering regional championship Saturday, eight teams from northeast Indiana were still in the hunt for a state championship. By nightfall, none advanced to next weekend’s semi-state round.
Those who won their semi-final games early Saturday – Homestead (4A), Bishop Dwenger (3A), Eastside (2A) and Fremont (A) – each fell in the regional championship round on Saturday night.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s regional round.
Class 4A
Carroll 2 Homestead 4 F
Homestead 1 Zionsville 3 F
Class 3A
Wawasee 0 New Castle 9 F
Norwell 3 Bishop Dwenger 10 F
Bishop Dwenger 4 New Castle 5 F
Class 2A
Fairfield 1 Eastside 2 F
Eastside 0 Illiana Christian 3 F
Class A
Fremont 9 Morgan Township 3 F
Fremont 3 South Central 6 F