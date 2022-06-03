FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cade Cobler shot an even-par 72 to win sectional medalist honors for the second year in a row, guiding the Homestead Spartans to back-to-back sectional championships as a team.

The Spartans shot a 309 to take the top spot. Bishop Dwenger and Canterbury both shot a 342, but the Saints finished second via a tiebreaker, as both Dwenger and the Cavaliers advance to regionals.

Individually, Homestead’s Ryan Parker shot a 77 to come in second behind Cobler, while Homestead’s Jack Burda and Noah Lancz came in tied for third at +8 (80).

Heritage’s Seth Roop and Eli Niemeyer each shot an 83 to move on as individuals, along with Concordia’s Alex Echenoz (86). Heritage finished fourth as a team at 354 while Bishop Luers rounded out the top five at 360.

Boys golf regionals are set for next Thursday at Swan Lake in Plymouth.