(WANE) – Five northeast Indiana baseball teams are moving on to the semi-state round after winning a regional title on Saturday.

In Class 3A, Norwell rolled past New Castle to win their second regional title in three seasons. Homestead, Heritage, Westview and Blackhawk Christian also won their matchups to punch their ticket to the semi-state round.

Class 4A at Plymouth

DeKalb 0 Homestead 10

Class 3A at Oak Hill

Norwell 12 Oak Hill 2

Class 3A at South Bend Clay

Heritage 13 East Noble 1

Class 2A at South Bend Clay

Bishop Luers 0 Westview 6

Class A at Logansport

Blackhawk Christian 4 Southwood 1