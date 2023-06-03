(WANE) – Five northeast Indiana baseball teams are moving on to the semi-state round after winning a regional title on Saturday.
In Class 3A, Norwell rolled past New Castle to win their second regional title in three seasons. Homestead, Heritage, Westview and Blackhawk Christian also won their matchups to punch their ticket to the semi-state round.
Class 4A at Plymouth
DeKalb 0 Homestead 10
Class 3A at Oak Hill
Norwell 12 Oak Hill 2
Class 3A at South Bend Clay
Heritage 13 East Noble 1
Class 2A at South Bend Clay
Bishop Luers 0 Westview 6
Class A at Logansport
Blackhawk Christian 4 Southwood 1