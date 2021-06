6/1 Regional Championship Softball – Columbia City, Dwenger, Fairfield, Fremont headed to semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City topped Northrop for the program’s first regional title since 2011, while Bishop Dwenger, Fairfield, and Northfield are all moving on to semi-state after victories on Tuesday night on the softball diamond.

4A Regional at Northrop

Columbia City 5 Northrop 1 (F)

Columbia City vs. Lake Central at Harrison Semi-State Saturday at 11 a.m.

3A Regional at Wawasee

Bishop Dwenger 6 Wawasee 1 (F)

3A Regional at Norwell

Guerin Catholic 12 Norwell 1 (F-5)

Guerin Catholic vs. Bishop Dwenger at Twin Lakes Semi-State at 11 a.m. Saturday

2A Regional at Fairfield

South Adams 0 Fairfield 10 (F-5)

2A Regional at Whitko

Western Boone 10 Whitko 0 (F)

Fairfield vs. Western Boone at Frontier Semi-State at 1 p.m. Saturday

1A Regional at Fremont

Northfield 12 Fremont 0 (F-5)

Northfield vs. South Central at Frankfort Semi-State at 1 p.m. Saturday