5/22 Softball Sectional Recap Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - East Noble bested Northrop 10-4 on Wednesday night to advance to the 4A sectional title game at Carroll High School on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

East Noble will take on Leo, as the Lions bested Carroll 8-2 in the late game on Wednesday.

At the 4A sectional in Warsaw the host Tigers were knocked out by Concord 3-0.

4A play at Homestead was postponed until tomorrow due to field conditions. Homestead and Huntington North will square off at 5:30 p.m. followed by North Side and Wayne. The title game has been moved to 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

In 3A acton at Garrett it was Bishop Dwenger topping New Haven 13-0 in the first game of the night. The Saints advance to the sectional title game at 6 p.m. tomorrow where they will face Bishop Luers, who beat Concordia 9-8 in 8 inning tonight.

In 3A at Mississinewa it was Bellmont beating Mississinewa 5-2. The Squaws advance to the sectional title game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. They will face the winner of tomorrow's Norwell/Columbia City contest.

In 2A play at Westview High School Central Noble bested the host Warriors 11-0 while Bremen blanked Prairie Heights 10-0. Central Noble and Bremen will square off in the sectional title game at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

At Oak Hill it was Whitko over Rochester 12-0 in five innings while Oak Hill topped Wabash 10-2. Oak Hill and Whitko are set to play for the sectioanl title at 7 p.m. tomorrow.