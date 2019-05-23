5/22 Baseball Sectional Recap
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - Jake Shirk threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts as Carroll bested Snider 7-1 to open 4A sectional play at DeKalb High School on Wednesday night.
Micah Fretz led the Carroll offense with 3 RBI.
Carroll advances to face Northrop at 8 p.m. on Friday in the sectional semifinals. That game follows the DeKalb/East Noble contest slated to begin at 6 p.m. The sectional title game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday.
4A at Huntington North
Huntington North 8, Wayne 2
3A at Wawasee
Angola 2, Lakeland 1
3A at Bellmont
Marion 2, Norwell 0
Bellmont 10, Mississinewa 0
3A at New Haven
Bishop Dwenger 6, Columbia City 0
3A at Blackford
Yorktown 6, Blackford 0
Hamilton Heights 12, New Castle 2
2A at Westview
LaVille 10, Prairie Heights 0
Bremen 7, Westview 6
2A at South Adams
Churubusco/Woodlan postponed (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)
*Location moved from South Adams to Adams Central due to field conditions
2A at Wabash
Rochester/Wabash postponed (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)
Oak Hill/Cass postponed (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.)
1A at Caston
Northfield 9, North White 3
1A at Fremont
Fremont 8, Blackhawk Christian 1
Elkhart Christian Academy 4, Hamilton 3
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
