5/22 Baseball Sectional Recap Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) - Jake Shirk threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts as Carroll bested Snider 7-1 to open 4A sectional play at DeKalb High School on Wednesday night.

Micah Fretz led the Carroll offense with 3 RBI.

Carroll advances to face Northrop at 8 p.m. on Friday in the sectional semifinals. That game follows the DeKalb/East Noble contest slated to begin at 6 p.m. The sectional title game is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday.

4A at Huntington North

Huntington North 8, Wayne 2

3A at Wawasee

Angola 2, Lakeland 1

3A at Bellmont

Marion 2, Norwell 0

Bellmont 10, Mississinewa 0

3A at New Haven

Bishop Dwenger 6, Columbia City 0

3A at Blackford

Yorktown 6, Blackford 0

Hamilton Heights 12, New Castle 2

2A at Westview

LaVille 10, Prairie Heights 0

Bremen 7, Westview 6

2A at South Adams

Churubusco/Woodlan postponed (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)

*Location moved from South Adams to Adams Central due to field conditions

2A at Wabash

Rochester/Wabash postponed (Thursday at 5:30 p.m.)

Oak Hill/Cass postponed (Thursday at 7:30 p.m.)

1A at Caston

Northfield 9, North White 3

1A at Fremont

Fremont 8, Blackhawk Christian 1

Elkhart Christian Academy 4, Hamilton 3