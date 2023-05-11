FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of Wayne Generals are off to compete at the collegiate level.

In women’s basketball, Emilia Diaz will stay in-state to play at Rose Hulman in Terre Haute. Her teammate, Shabrea O’Quinn, will head to Marian University’s Ancilla College.

Meanwhile, Jenisse Guzman is staying in town to compete with Saint Francis’s women’s volleyball program.

Senior track and field athlete Makii Germaine is also staying in Fort Wayne to play soccer at Indiana Tech.

In wrestling, Felicity Stockman is competing at Carthage College, a Division III college in Wisconsin.