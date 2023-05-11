NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A handful of New Haven seniors signed off on their college choices on Thursday afternoon.

In football, Jay Mares is staying in town to compete at Saint Francis. His teammate, Jordan Dewalt, is also staying in the Hoosier state to play at Franklin College.

In soccer, Mathias Garcia is crossing state lines to play at Bluffton University. Adrian Reyes is staying in northeast Indiana to attend Manchester University.

Finally in wrestling, Josh Clark will attend Trine University.