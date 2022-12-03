(WANE) – Northeast Indiana was well-represented in this year’s Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State roster. Five players from the Highlight Zone’s area were selected to the Top 50 roster, which includes all classes from the IHSAA.

  • Brauntae Johnson – North Side, Wide Receiver
  • Mylan Graham – New Haven, Wide Receiver
  • Brody Bolyn – Norwell, Offensive Lineman
  • Ashton Pesetski – Carroll, Defensive Lineman
  • Nick Thompson – Bishop Luers, Defensive Back
IFCA-TOP-50-All-State-2022Download

Various other student-athletes were named to the junior and senior all-state teams from Classes 1A – 6A. Scroll below to see the complete all-state rosters for 2022.

Class A

IFCA-Class-1A-SENIOR-All-State-2022Download
IFCA-Class-1A-JUNIOR-All-State-2022Download

Class 2A

IFCA-Class-2A-SENIOR-All-State-2022Download
IFCA-Class-2A-JUNIOR-All-State-2022Download

Class 3A

IFCA-Class-3A-SENIOR-All-State-2022Download
IFCA-Class-3A-JUNIOR-All-State-2022Download

Class 4A

IFCA-Class-4A-SENIOR-All-State-2022Download
IFCA-Class-4A-JUNIOR-All-State-2022Download

Class 5A

IFCA-Class-5A-SENIOR-All-State-2022Download
IFCA-Class-5A-JUNIOR-All-State-2022Download

Class 6A

IFCA-Class-6A-SENIOR-All-State-2022Download
IFCA-Class-6A-JUNIOR-All-State-2022Download