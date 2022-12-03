(WANE) – Northeast Indiana was well-represented in this year’s Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State roster. Five players from the Highlight Zone’s area were selected to the Top 50 roster, which includes all classes from the IHSAA.

Brauntae Johnson – North Side, Wide Receiver

Mylan Graham – New Haven, Wide Receiver

Brody Bolyn – Norwell, Offensive Lineman

Ashton Pesetski – Carroll, Defensive Lineman

Nick Thompson – Bishop Luers, Defensive Back

Various other student-athletes were named to the junior and senior all-state teams from Classes 1A – 6A. Scroll below to see the complete all-state rosters for 2022.

