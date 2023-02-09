FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Carroll High School seniors celebrated the next step in their athletic careers on a busy Thursday afternoon.

In football, Aiden Hunley is staying in town to play at Saint Francis. Meanwhile, Ryan Keays will head to Marion to continue his football career at Indiana Wesleyan.

In soccer, Brayden Macy is continuing his athletic and academic career at Trine University while Malaya Blakely is heading to Webster University in St. Louis.

Finally, Lacrosse standout Carson Carteaux will also stay in northeast Indiana to play at Trine.