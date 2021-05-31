Monday’s High School Sectional Championship Baseball Games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional baseball championships were decided on Monday all over northeast Indiana.
4A Sectional Championship at Carroll HS
Northrop 2 DeKalb 1 (F)
4A Sectional Championship at Huntington University
Homestead 9 Columbia City 1 (F)
4A Sectional Championship at Northridge HS
Elkhart 7 Warsaw 1 (F)
3A Sectional Championship at Garrett HS
Bishop Luers 2 Leo 6 (F)
3A Sectional Championship at Bellmont HS
Norwell — Oak Hill —
3A Sectional Championship at Wawasee HS
Wawsaee 3 NorthWood 2 (F)
2A Sectional Championship at Westview HS
Central Noble 11 Westview 6
2A Sectional Championship at Eastside HS
Bluffton 1 Eastside 16 (F-5)
2A Sectional Championship at Wabash HS
Rochester vs. Whitko at 7 p.m.
1A Sectional Championship at Fremont HS
Blackhawk Christian 1 Fremont 0 (F)
1A Sectional Championship at Caston HS
Southwood 4 Pioneer 0 (F)
1A Sectional Semifinals & Championship at Liberty Christian HS
Cowan 5 Wes-Del 1 (Semifinal)
Daleville — Southern Wells — (Semifinal)
Cowan vs. ____ (Finals)