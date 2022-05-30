(WANE) – For high school baseball fans in Indiana, Memorial Day is also seen as sectional championship day. Several teams around northeast Indiana looked to hoist some hardware throughout the day and punch their ticket to this weekend’s regional round.
In Class 4A, Carroll benefitted from a wild pitch to walk off their first sectional title since 2019.
In Class 2A, Eastside dominated from the opening pitch against Woodlan to win their second straight sectional crown.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard from around northeast Indiana:
Class 4A
Sectional 5 – DeKalb
Snider 6 Carroll 7
Sectional 6 – Huntington
Homestead — Wayne —
Class 3A
Sectional 22 – Angola
Garrett 1 Bishop Dwenger 2
Concordia 4 Leo 5
Leo — Bishop Dwenger —
Sectional 23 – Bellmont
Oak Hill 4 Norwell 5
Bellmont 1 Heritage 11
Norwell — Heritage —
Class 2A
Sectional 35 – Westview
Fairfield 6 Westview 3
Sectional 36 – Eastside
Eastside 11 Woodlan 1
Sectional 37 – Wabash
Carroll (Flora) — Whitko —
Class A
Sectional 51 – Fremont
Hamilton 0 Fremont 16
Canterbury — Bethany Christian —