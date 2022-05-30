(WANE) – For high school baseball fans in Indiana, Memorial Day is also seen as sectional championship day. Several teams around northeast Indiana looked to hoist some hardware throughout the day and punch their ticket to this weekend’s regional round.

In Class 4A, Carroll benefitted from a wild pitch to walk off their first sectional title since 2019.

In Class 2A, Eastside dominated from the opening pitch against Woodlan to win their second straight sectional crown.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard from around northeast Indiana:

Class 4A

Sectional 5 – DeKalb

Snider 6 Carroll 7

Sectional 6 – Huntington

Homestead — Wayne —

Class 3A

Sectional 22 – Angola

Garrett 1 Bishop Dwenger 2

Concordia 4 Leo 5

Leo — Bishop Dwenger —

Sectional 23 – Bellmont

Oak Hill 4 Norwell 5

Bellmont 1 Heritage 11

Norwell — Heritage —

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Westview

Fairfield 6 Westview 3

Sectional 36 – Eastside

Eastside 11 Woodlan 1

Sectional 37 – Wabash

Carroll (Flora) — Whitko —

Class A

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Hamilton 0 Fremont 16

Canterbury — Bethany Christian —