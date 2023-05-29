FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2002, DeKalb baseball is taking home a sectional championship after the Barons beat Snider, 3-2, in the title game.
DeKalb joins Homestead and Heritage among the nine northeast Indiana teams advancing to Saturday’s regional round. Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of area teams from Monday’s sectional title games.
Class 4A at Carroll
Snider 2 DeKalb 3
Class 4A at Huntington North
South Side 0 Homestead 10
Class 3A at Garrett
Concordia 4 Heritage 6
Class 3A at NorthWood
Fairfield 0 East Noble 5
Class 3A at Oak Hill
Bellmont 0 Norwell 14
Class 2A at Blackford
Adams Central 1 Bishop Luers 4
Class 2A at Westview
Westview 6 Central Noble 0
Class A at Caston
Northfield 2 Southwood 8
Class A at Fremont
Lakewood Park Christian — Blackhawk Christian —