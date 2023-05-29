FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 2002, DeKalb baseball is taking home a sectional championship after the Barons beat Snider, 3-2, in the title game.

DeKalb joins Homestead and Heritage among the nine northeast Indiana teams advancing to Saturday’s regional round. Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of area teams from Monday’s sectional title games.

Class 4A at Carroll

Snider 2 DeKalb 3

Class 4A at Huntington North

South Side 0 Homestead 10

Class 3A at Garrett

Concordia 4 Heritage 6

Class 3A at NorthWood

Fairfield 0 East Noble 5

Class 3A at Oak Hill

Bellmont 0 Norwell 14

Class 2A at Blackford

Adams Central 1 Bishop Luers 4

Class 2A at Westview

Westview 6 Central Noble 0

Class A at Caston

Northfield 2 Southwood 8

Class A at Fremont

Lakewood Park Christian — Blackhawk Christian —