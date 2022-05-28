DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont erased an early 3-0 deficit to win their first sectional title in three years, knocking off Norwell, 7-4, on Saturday afternoon.

In Class 4A, Columbia City held off Huntington North, 8-5, to win their 11th sectional title in program history.

Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s softball sectional title games throughout northeast Indiana:

Class 4A

Sectional 6 – Columbia City

Huntington North 5 Columbia City 8

Class 3A

Sectional 23 – Bellmont

Norwell 4 Bellmont 7

Class 2A

Sectional 35 – Westview

Westview 3 Fairfield 2

Prairie Heights — Bremen —

Sectional 36 – Eastside

Bishop Luers 2 Woodlan 12

Class A

Sectional 51 – Fremont

Elkhart Christian Academy 4 Fremont 2