DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont erased an early 3-0 deficit to win their first sectional title in three years, knocking off Norwell, 7-4, on Saturday afternoon.
In Class 4A, Columbia City held off Huntington North, 8-5, to win their 11th sectional title in program history.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s softball sectional title games throughout northeast Indiana:
Class 4A
Sectional 6 – Columbia City
Huntington North 5 Columbia City 8
Class 3A
Sectional 23 – Bellmont
Norwell 4 Bellmont 7
Class 2A
Sectional 35 – Westview
Westview 3 Fairfield 2
Prairie Heights — Bremen —
Sectional 36 – Eastside
Bishop Luers 2 Woodlan 12
Class A
Sectional 51 – Fremont
Elkhart Christian Academy 4 Fremont 2