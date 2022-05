FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whitko topped Cass 3-2 to win the 2A sectional 37 title on Friday while North Miami topped Caston 5-3 for the 1A sectional 52 crown in local softball action.

4A at Warsaw HS

Sectional Semifinals

Concord 18 Warsaw 2 (F-5)

Elkhart 0 Northridge 10 (F-5)

Title game at 11 a.m. Saturday

2A at Wabash HS

Sectional Championship Game

Whitko 3 Cass 2 (F)

1A at North Miami HS

Sectional Championship Game

North Miami 5 Caston 3 (F)