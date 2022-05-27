FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central tallied six run in the bottom of the seventh to top county rival South Adams by a score of 8-7 in sectional play at Eastside High School on a night that saw most of the scheduled action altered by weather.
4A at DeKalb HS
Snider vs. Northrop PPD. 11 a.m. Saturday
Carroll vs. DeKalb PPD. 1 p.m. Saturday
3A at Yorktown HS
New Castle vs. Hamilton Heights PPD. Saturday at 1 p.m.
Yorktown vs. Jay County PPD. Saturday at 4 p.m.
2A at Eastside HS
South Adams 7 Adams Central 8 (F)
1A at Anderson Prep HS
Daleville vs. Southern Wells PPD. Saturday at noon
Tri-Central vs. Anderson Prep PPD. Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian vs. Cowan PPD. Saturday at 5 p.m.