FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sectional championship matchups are set for Memorial Day after Saturday’s semifinal round. On Saturday, Homestead and Concordia were among the many teams advancing past the semifinal round.
4A at Huntington
Huntington North 0 Homestead 1
Wayne 0 South Side 11
3A at Garrett
Concordia 3 Woodlan 0
Heritage 11 Leo 5
3A at Oak Hill
Norwell 5 Peru 1
Maconaquah 0 Bellmont 3
3A at NorthWood
East Noble 10 Lakeland 0
Fairfield 14 NorthWood 2
2A at Westview
Eastside 9 Westview 12
Central Noble 6 Whitko 3
2A at Blackford
Adams Central 10 South Adams 7
Bluffton 0 Bishop Luers 12
2A at Wabash
Bremen 5 LaVille 1
Rochester 17 Manchester 2
1A at Fremont
Canterbury 1 Blackhawk Christian 9
Fremont 8 Lakewood Park Christian 9
1A at Caston
Southwood 7 West Central 3
Northfield 5 North Miami 4