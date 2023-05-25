FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo scored all eight of its runs in the fifth inning as the Lions rallied to defeat SAC co-champion Bishop Dwenger in 3A sectional play on Thursday night at Garrett High School.
Heritage beat Angola 4-3 in the nightcap. Heritage and Leo will now square off in the sectional semifinals on Saturday at roughly 1:30 p.m., following Woodlan vs. Concordia at 11 a.m.
The sectional title game is set for 11 a.m. on Monday.
4A at Northridge
Northridge 9 Warsaw 3
Penn 11 Concord 0
3A at Garrett
Bishop Dwenger 6 Leo 8
Heritage 4 Angola 3
1A at Fremont
Hamilton 4 Lakewood Park Christian 20
Elkhart Christian Academy 0 Fremont 10